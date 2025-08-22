FDLE arrests Quincy man on narcotics and weapons offenses
August 22, 2025
QUINCY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) arrested Chanterrious Hover, 27, of Quincy, on one count possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, one count of possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, one count of having a place where controlled substances are illegally kept, sold, or used declared a public nuisance, and one count of violation of probation.
FDLE’s investigation began in March when the Quincy Police Department notified agents that an individual, later identified as Hover, was selling narcotics in Quincy.
On Aug. 20, agents with the FDLE Special Operations Team and the FDLE Tallahassee Major Drug Squad conducted a search warrant at Hover’s residence and located multiple firearms including an AK-47 and an AR-15, ammunition, marijuana and synthetic cathinones.
Hover was arrested without incident and was transported to the Gadsden County Jail.
The State Attorney’s Office, Second Judicial Circuit is prosecuting the case.
The investigation remains active.
For Further Information Contact
FDLE Office of Public Information
Info@fdle.state.fl.us
