UPDDATE / St. Albans Barracks / Burglary - Request for Information

Attached is a photograph of the stolen ATV.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2005955

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shamir Exantus

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: 08/20/2025; 1515 hours

LOCATION: Taylor Rd, Fletcher, VT

INCIDENT: Burglary

ACCUSED: Under Investigation

VICTIM: Schuyler Lamphere

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 20, 2025, at 1515 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were notified of a Burglary of an ATV and several tools from a business on Taylor Rd in Fletcher. Troopers determined the incident occurred early on that day and can possibly be related to several thefts in the immediate area. A captured photo shows a suspicious person in a dark vehicle around the area of the business in Fletcher.

The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802 524-5993 Option 3 or Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police.