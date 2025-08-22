UPDDATE / St. Albans Barracks / Burglary - Request for Information
Attached is a photograph of the stolen ATV.
Friday, August 22, 2025
Subject: St. Albans Barracks / Burglary - Request for Information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2005955
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Shamir Exantus
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: 08/20/2025; 1515 hours
LOCATION: Taylor Rd, Fletcher, VT
INCIDENT: Burglary
ACCUSED: Under Investigation
VICTIM: Schuyler Lamphere
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On August 20, 2025, at 1515 hours, Troopers from the St. Albans Barracks were notified of a Burglary of an ATV and several tools from a business on Taylor Rd in Fletcher. Troopers determined the incident occurred early on that day and can possibly be related to several thefts in the immediate area. A captured photo shows a suspicious person in a dark vehicle around the area of the business in Fletcher.
The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact the Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at 802 524-5993 Option 3 or Submit a Tip | Vermont State Police.
