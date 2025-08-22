Where to Shop in Philadelphia on National Thrift Shop Day

PHILADELPHIA, August 18, 2025 – Sustainable shopping is a thoughtful way to refresh your wardrobe and support local businesses. Exploring Philadelphia’s secondhand shops offers visitors a chance to discover the city beyond typical tourist spots. Whether you’re pursuing retro racks in thrift stores or scanning vintage boutiques, sustainable shopping connects you with local neighborhoods while being both wallet-friendly and eco-conscious.

The U.S. secondhand apparel market grew 14% in 2024, according to ThredUp’s 2025 Resale Report, outpacing the broader retail clothing sector. In the Philadelphia region, that growth is reflected in various neighborhoods across the city and suburbs, where thrift and vintage shops preserve and sell styles from decades past.

Vintage shoppers make regular pilgrimages to South Philly’s 4th Street corridor, aka Fabric Row, to shop at trendy boutiques like B-Bop Vintage and Moore Vintage Archive. Another hotbed for secondhand goods has grown around Frankford Avenue in Northeast Philly, thanks to quirky and cool shops like Urban Exchange and Thunderbird Salvage.

Exploring the Philadelphia suburbs and countryside … in New Hope, Bucks County, celebrities have been spotted at retro-cool shops like Ditto Vintage and Love Saves the Day. On the Main Line, there are hidden gems like Penny Wise Thrift Shop and Bryn Mawr Hospital Thrift giving back to the community by donating proceeds from sales back to area hospitals for patient care projects.

Read on for a curated list of some of Philadelphia’s most popular thrift shops and trending boutiques:

City Style: Vintage Shopping and Trendy Thrifting

Ace Outpost (747-749 S. 4th Street) – Combining relaxing coffee shop and retro closet vibes, this vintage boutique always has new drops and fresh java for everyone. (Yes, co-owner Brian Lentini roasts his own coffee beans). Ace Outpost has an eclectic mix of lived-in furniture and throwback threads, including Herman Miller chairs and studded leather biker vests.

At My House (760 S. 4th Street) – Inclusivity is at the heart of the operation at this vintage goods store located in South Philly’s Bok Building. Created with every body in mind, At My House’s collection of high-quality vintage threads runs from size 6X through extra small. In addition to apparel, shoppers find vintage books, vinyls and home goods filling the store as well as candles, books and gifts made by artisans from around the country.



B-Bop Vintage (619 S. 4th Street) – Leaning into the retro and funky side of fashion, the racks at B-Bop Vintage burst with bold colors and psychedelic patterns. While the showroom covers a wide variety of fashion eras, styles from the 1960s and 1970s — polka-dotted blouses and hue-saturated dresses — stand out against the shop’s pastel, pink walls. In addition to womenswear, the shop carries a curated collection of accessories — jewelry, sunglasses and shoes — making it a great place to pick up the perfect personality piece.



Big Top Vintage (3112 Richmond Street) – Curated with a special eye for statement-making colors, prints and graphics, Big Top injects the Philadelphia vintage scene with its special brand of colorful and cool fashions. Dressing both fashionable kids and their stylish adults, the Port Richmond store carries a constantly rotating inventory of casual tees, shorts and jeans, cozy sweaters and sweatshirts, flowy dresses and more. If you’re in search of a particular look or vibe, the shop’s knowledgeable sales team is happy to help peruse the racks for potential pieces.

Briar Vintage & Bulk Vintage Clothing (3843 D Street) – A massive collection of vintage fashions and deals hide among North Philly’s warehouses and ex-factories. Home to both Bulk Vintage Clothing and its upstairs neighbor Briar Vintage, this D Street warehouse is typically reserved for retail professionals stocking their shops. However, on select days, the warehouse opens its doors for the general public to rummage through its racks and shelves and carts and bins of fine vintage goods, ranging from Victorian-era accessories to 2000s ensembles.

Common Ground (134 S. 11th Street) – For sneakerheads and streetwear enthusiasts, this Midtown Village consignment shop is about as close to Disneyland or heaven as you can get. Owned by Phillip Moore, Common Ground offers exclusive collectible sneakers and vintage pieces — a wall of Air Jordans going back to the original Ones catches the eye — and features rare, sold-out merch from prominent sportswear brands like Supreme and Bape.

Drats (2214 N. Front Street) – This curated vintage shop in Kensington operates as a cultural exchange more than a clothing store, with a decidedly 1990s feel permeating the air. In 2025, Drats and the Kensington Free Library – the library is located next door – collaborated on a limited-run hat in an effort to promote an “adored neighborhood institution that has been serving the community since 1956.”



Forbidden Closet (1515 McKean Street) – The first rule of Forbidden Closet … you do not talk about Forbidden Closet. We’re mostly kidding, but it is one of those places you either know or you don’t know. Featuring Tide-inspired detergent candles and a whole collection of Snoopy-themed Eagles gear, this place is one-stop shopping for gameday.

Good’s Vintage (1022 S. 9th Street) – Good’s Vintage focuses on the shinier side of secondhand: high-quality jewelry, watches, furniture and home decor sourced from around the world. The well-studied staff is happy to answer any questions you might have about the collection, but if you’re unable to make it into the Bella Vista store, items can be purchased via the official website and shoppable Instagram page.

Jinxed (1915 Washington Avenue) – A major player on the scene for two decades, this vintage variety store is known for having that good good — eclectic furniture, eye-catching home decor, hard-to-find collectibles — for fair prices and has inspired a loyal following (as told by its 95,000-plus fans on Instagram). Owner Mike Supermodel tailors the inventory at each of his four stores to meet the needs of the neighborhood it calls home. They have locations in South Philadelphia, Fishtown, Manayunk, plus Otto’s Vintage pop-up shop in Brooklyn, NY.

Made and Marker (2021 Frankford Avenue) – Eilidh Macintyre’s Frankford Avenue boutique channels the essence of an old-school dress shop with personalized service, high-quality pieces and a touch of luxury. Alongside special-occasion frocks and gorgeous bridal gowns, the shop carries a collection of artisan goods created by local women makers. This commitment to supporting the community caught the eye of Netflix’s Queer Eye, leading to the boutique’s appearance on season five.

Moon + Arrow (742 S. 4th Street) – Sitting at the intersection of style and sustainability, this Fabric Row boutique opened in 2012 by exclusively selling vintage ware and jewelry handmade by owner Chelsea Pearce. Over the years, the store’s offerings have expanded to include handcrafted accessories by other makers, eco-minded home decor, sustainably made children’s toys and more.

Moore Vintage Archive (725 S. 4th Street) – In his South Philadelphia showroom, Keesean Moore curates an experience reminiscent of the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Each piece tells a different story and comes from a different corner of the globe; just in the place of rare Mary Cassatt and Van Gogh works of art, you find authentic James Galanos and Hermès masterpieces. The store’s high-fashion couture spans over a century, and only pieces in the best condition make it to the shelves.

N.R.S Boutique & Mesh (1822 E. Passyunk Avenue) – This stretch of East Passyunk Ave is home to two vintage go-tos with very different styles. N.R.S. Boutique is a great place for secondhand newbies, thanks mainly to an affordably-priced collection of vintage clothing, knickknacks, sunnies and jewelry – all displayed alongside sports memorabilia custom-designed by the store’s owner Nicole Rae Styer. Mesh, located next door, focuses mainly on classic styles for both men and women from the 1960s to 1980s.

Philly AIDS Thrift (710 S. 5th Street) – This South Philly staple straddles the line between vintage and thrift. Philly Aids Thrift accepts item donations and has a philanthropic mission, in this case, to support organizations fighting against HIV/AIDS. However, on the shop’s second floor, vintage enthusiasts find a section specially curated with vintage clothing, furniture and knickknacks.

The Raxx Vintage Emporium & Retrospect (534 South Street) – A vintage enthusiast’s playground, The Raxx Vintage Emporium has 5,000 square feet of space to fill with funky fashions, accessories, home goods and more. The collection is curated according to current trends — looking at you, throwback collegiate wear and Y2K minis — and changes with the season.

Retrospect Vintage (508 South Street) – Housed in the heart of South Street, Retrospect Vintage is a curated time capsule. Peruse their retro racks to find soft leather jackets from the 1970s, high-waisted Levi jeans from the 1990s, and classic Ralph Lauren shirts that still have Goodwill tags on them. Their Etsy shop is loaded with statement pieces, like mid-century lamps and ornate cocktail glasses.

Retro Rewind (2804 W. Girard Avenue) – Retro Rewind began as a clothing boutique on wheels, popping up and bringing the party — complete with music and impromptu dancing — to neighborhoods and events around the city. The mobile shopping experience has traded in its wheels for a brick-and-mortar in Brewerytown. Specializing in bold vintage and thrift apparel, shoes, jewelry and more for both men and women, RetroRewind continues to supply all the fashion and fun vibes shoppers have come to expect.

Stickball (124 N. 3rd Street) – Named one of the “30 Best Vintage Shops in America” by GQ in 2024, this humble boutique in Old City focuses on custom designs (see: South Philly Stoopball Champs hat) and retro 1990s styles that evoke memories of the first Old Navy store you ever stepped foot in. Their signature Tiny Chair Shows bring out the whole community in a positive way.

Suplex Vintage & Suplex Vintage Wrestling (533 South Street) – For years, savvy sneakerheads have made their way to upscale resale shop Suplex Vintage for limited-edition kicks. Their collection of coveted goods has expanded to include vintage jerseys repping the hometown teams, plus a killer collection of old-school Harley Davidson merch. Farther down on South Street, Suplex Vintage Wrestling sells vintage wrestling memorabilia, from throwback Wrestlemania tees to WWE superstar action figures.

Sweet Peel Vintage (744 S. 4th Street) – This Fabric Row boutique specializes in styles and fashions from the ’60s through the ’90s with a side of Y2K fun. Whether you’re looking to add a bit of personality to your already fashionable wardrobe or put together a showstopping ensemble for a throwback-themed party, the racks at Sweet Peel are a treasure trove of silhouettes, textures, patterns and more.

Thunderbird Salvage (2441 Frankford Avenue) – At times puzzling, often surprising and sometimes downright strange, this vintage emporium’s massive collection keeps secondhand sleuths and expert thrifters on their toes. Thunderbird Salvage manages to fill not one but two locations (one of which used to be a church) with an eclectic variety of vintage goods.

Urban Exchange Project (1868 Frankford Avenue) – This Fishtown shop is a local go-to for super affordable, secondhand designer threads, but what sets the place apart is its second-floor showroom housing its vintage wear. Filled with racks of rare tees and dresses harkening back to past eras, the area also showcases the store’s collection of “upcycled” pieces: slightly damaged bags or jackets that the team turned into brand-new designs using their fashion expertise, paint and/or bleach.

Vagabond (37 N. 3rd Street) – This minimalist Old City boutique’s inventory of pretty and feminine fabrics, silhouettes and accessories has caught the eye of national names like Goop and Condé Nast Traveler, as well as many fashionable Philadelphians. Up-and-coming designers, indie labels, local names and high-quality vintage finds all share the carefully curated racks.

Vintage Julz (625 South Street) – The vintage eyewear dealer to the stars, Julian Emani (aka Vintage Julz), outfits pop and rap royalty — the late Pop Smoke, Meek Mill and Lil Uzi Vert, and Grammy Award winner Lady Gaga, among others — in classic shades. But you don’t have to be an international superstar to shop Julz’s collection of high-quality vintage specs. His South Street shop boasts an impressive collection of major label designers including Cartier, Jean Paul Gaultier and Christian Dior.

Wayward Collection (707 S. 4th Street) – The most stylish classroom you’ve ever seen, Queen Village’s Wayward Collection grew out of owner Haley Pelton’s interest in learning where modern-day fashion trends originated. A self-proclaimed “lifelong fashion obsessive” and “longtime vintage collector,” Pelton curates the racks of her shop with the same passion and curiosity that fuels her own personal sense of style. At the Wayward Collective, trendsetting fashionistas find a classy collection of vintage luxury, designer and high-quality goods spanning the late 1800s through the 1990s.

Suburban Style: Hidden Gems in the Countryside

Bryn Mawr Hospital Thrift (804 County Line Road, Bryn Mawr, PA) – Prices are routinely slashed at least 50% off the retail cost for designer brands at this cozy thrift shop that sends all proceeds from sales to Bryan Mawr Hospital. They sell everything from used mahogany furniture to vintage beer tap handles to beaded necklaces and jewelry, plus the store rolls out the welcome mat for kids with a toy department.

Ditto Vintage (20 W. Bridge Street, New Hope, PA) – Owner Jessica Schuyler opened Ditto Vintage in 2023 after working in various consignment shops and studying fashion marketing. She takes tremendous pride in carefully curating everything from Chanel bags and dresses to 1980s band t-shirts and concert merchandise. Celebrity appeal: Supermodel Bella Hadid has been spotted shopping and wearing their retro-cool threads.

Love Saves The Day (1 S. Main Street, New Hope, PA) – Love Saves The Day first opened in New York City’s East Village in 1966, then transported their “psychedelic oasis” to New Hope in 2009. Vintage shoppers can find colorful clothing from the 1960s through the 1980s, including bold brooches and costume jewelry. Their rare collection of out-of-print magazines and hard-to-find comic books is matched only by their obsession with Elvis Presley.

Night Bird Vintage Clothing (12 W. Mechanic Street, New Hope, PA) – Night Bird has been clothing sustainable shoppers for 30 years out of their New Hope boutique. Featuring polka-dotted “I Love Lucy” dresses, leather biker jackets, country western snap shirts and iconic Hard Rock Cafe t-shirts, this is your ultimate slice of nostalgia. Check out their Grailed Shop online, too.

Penny Wise Thrift Shop (57-59 E. Lancaster Avenue, Ardmore, PA) – Owned and operated by the Women’s Board of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, this cherished community shop in Ardmore specializes in the resale of donated and consigned household goods and clothing. They have raised more than $3 million to support patient care projects.

Thirteen Vintage (115 S. Main Street STE B, New Hope, PA) – Thirteen Vintage is the place to find jacquard knit sweaters, zippered “miracle” pants and slouchy jeans. It’s also the best destination to secure cherub earrings and stackable rings – and never ever leave the shop without visiting their trendy shoe department which has been known to put T.U.K. pointed jam shoes on sale.

Rachelle (838 ½ Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA) – Owner Shelly Furman makes monthly trips to Beverly Hills to secure wow pieces from California socialites that reflect the glitz and glamor of Hollywood, including luxury brands like Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Saint Laurent. This is a high-end consignment shop; fashionistas should book an appointment with one of their stylists.

Re:love Consignment (139A E. Butler Avenue, Ambler, PA) – This quirky shop along Ambler’s bustling main drag puts a priority on high-end furniture and home decor – think: 3-D artisan mirrors, colorful Tiffany lamps, hand-knotted wool rugs and Ralph Lauren luxury chairs. Their nuanced collection of textiles, artwork and lighting keep locals coming back.

Renaissance Consignment (848 W. Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA) – Adhering to the motto, “Reuse, Reinvent, Rescue,” Renaissance features gently used items from luxury designers such as Brunello Cucinelli, Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo, Gucci, Versace, and more. Call the shop to make an appointment before heading over to Bryn Mawr.

Runway Recycled (134 Park Avenue, Willow Grove, PA) – Founder Bonita “Bo” Best discovered her passion for sustainable fashion while vacationing in Hawaii back in 2012, then opened up her eco-chic boutique in Willow Grove. Pro tip: Sustainable Gowns is her special moments brand which shines a spotlight on recycled bridal and formal wear for those looking for a thrifty wedding.





