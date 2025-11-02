Visit Philadelphia Expands Destination Development Work to Build Stronger Neighborhoods and Businesses

PHILADELPHIA, October 22, 2025 – Visit Philadelphia is growing its portfolio of destination development initiatives to showcase the city’s diverse neighborhoods and offerings. Over the past three years, the organization has invested in programs that strengthen commercial corridors, support small businesses and build the hospitality workforce — all shaped by community input and designed to deliver long-term impact.

With research showing that today’s travelers crave authentic experiences, Visit Philadelphia has focused on shaping an enhanced, authentic and cohesive visitor experience throughout Philadelphia. This approach recognizes that authentic visitor experiences stem from thriving neighborhoods. By investing in the infrastructure, businesses and people that power those experiences, Visit Philadelphia is helping ensure that the benefits of tourism reach every corner of the city. With Philadelphia preparing to welcome increased visitation in 2026, these programs are already positioning neighborhoods to capture economic opportunities and strengthen local pride.

“Thriving neighborhoods with strong local businesses and vibrant commercial corridors enhance the experience of the city, whether you’re a lifelong resident or visiting Philadelphia for the first time,” said Angela Val, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia. “Our destination development work recognizes that the same elements that improve quality of life for residents also make Philadelphia a special place for visitors: the corner stores, the family restaurants, the neighborhood festivals. By investing in these community assets, we’re helping create a better Philadelphia for everyone who experiences it.”

These efforts invite residents to be part of Philadelphia’s tourism momentum, especially as the city prepares to host the FIFA World Cup, the Unrivaled Tour, MLB All-Star Game and the nation’s 250th birthday in 2026.

“These initiatives exemplify how we are working alongside Philadelphia’s neighborhoods and small businesses to provide the hospitality industry with the tools it needs to thrive, ensuring Philadelphia remains a welcoming destination for everyone long into the future,” said Jessica Calter, senior vice president of advancement and external affairs at Visit Philadelphia. “This destination development work is rooted in listening to and better understanding what they need to successfully accommodate more visitors, which will effectively drive additional tourism dollars into commercial corridors throughout the city.”

Visit Philadelphia’s latest destination development offerings include:

2025 Philadelphia Hospitality Symposium Presented by Aramark

October 27, 2025 | Convene, 30 S. 17th St.

Presented by Aramark, the 2025 Philadelphia Hospitality Symposium offers a full day of interactive learning, panels and networking for professionals across Greater Philadelphia’s tourism and hospitality industry.

Two dynamic tracks — Marketing and Customer Service — will equip attendees with skills and tools in areas including authenticity in diverse marketing; crisis communications; AI-powered communications; and exceptional customer service. Speakers include leaders from Visit Philadelphia, Comcast Spectacor, SEPTA, Aramark, the World Affairs Council and more.

“As a global hospitality company headquartered in Philadelphia, Aramark is proud to both partner with and support the 2025 Philadelphia Hospitality Symposium,” said Marc Bruno, Aramark’s Chief Operating Officer, US. “Our hometown pride runs deep, and we look forward to lending our hospitality expertise to this critical programming–building capacity across Philadelphia’s tourism industry and strengthening our commitment to help this great city shine brightly during 2026 and beyond.”

Participants will also gain access to the Hospitality Resource Hub, an afternoon session where partner organizations will offer 1:1 support in marketing, professional development and business growth.

New Destination Optimization Program Workshops

November 3–6, 2025 | Africatown, Chinatown & Germantown

Visit Philadelphia’s Destination Optimization Program continues this fall with a new round of free digital marketing workshops to help small businesses improve their online presence.

Participants receive custom performance reports across major platforms like Google, Tripadvisor, Yelp, Facebook and Instagram; learn to optimize listings and reviews; and access individualized follow-up support from digital experts.

This round of workshops will serve businesses in Africatown (Nov. 3), Chinatown (Nov. 5) and Germantown (Nov. 6), and builds on the program’s growing track record of empowering neighborhood entrepreneurs to strengthen their visibility and grow their customer base.

The Destination Optimization Program has served nearly 3,000 businesses to date.

Historic Germantown One Pass

Oct. 3-Nov. 22, 2025 | Germantown

Visit Philadelphia is proud to support the newly launched Historic Germantown One Pass, a collaborative ticketing program that encourages exploration of Philadelphia’s storied history and cultural assets.

The multi-site pass grants access to nine historic attractions throughout Germantown at a 60% discount. It provides one-time access to each participating institution, including The Colored Girls Museum, Lest We Forget Slavery Museum and Wyck Historic House and Garden. Passes are valid for one week after purchase.

This project amplifies the hard work of community-based sites and organizations working to preserve and encourage exploration of our nation’s full and authentic past. Visit Philadelphia is promoting the program across digital, social and PR channels.

