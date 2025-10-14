What’s Open & Closed in Philadelphia’s Historic District During 2025 Federal Government Shutdown

PHILADELPHIA, October 1, 2025 – Due to the sudden federal government shutdown, attractions and landmarks within Philadelphia’s Independence National Historical Park, including Liberty Bell Center, Benjamin Franklin Museum and Independence Hall, are temporarily closed.

There is no immediate timeline for re-opening. However, many other area attractions, museums and parks in Philadelphia’s Historic District remain open for business, including the Betsy Ross House, Carpenters’ Hall, Elfreth’s Alley, the Museum of American Revolution, and the National Constitution Center.

Despite the closures, the exterior of Independence Hall looks great in photos (both from Independence Square and Independence Mall) and the Liberty Bell can still be viewed through a window on the east side of its building. Visit Philadelphia will continue to track closures in real time.

“Despite the uncertainty of the ongoing government shutdown, it’s important to note that Philadelphia has many extraordinary attractions and parks that are still open,” said Angela Val, President and CEO of Visit Philadelphia. “This city has a thriving culinary scene and a vibrant arts and culture presence, so there is no shortage of things to do.”

Read on to find out what’s open and closed, as well as alternative activities to explore:

What’s Currently Open



Arts and culture museums, including the Philadelphia Museum of Art, Calder Gardens, The Barnes Foundation, Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts, The Franklin Institute, The Academy of Natural Sciences, Philadelphia Zoo and the Penn Museum

Attractions that operate entirely without federal funds or support of federal employees: National Constitution Center, American Philosophical Society, Christ Church and Christ Church Burial Ground, Carpenters’ Hall, Elfreth’s Alley, Franklin Square, Betsy Ross House, Museum of the American Revolution, Independence Seaport Museum, Cherry Street Pier, Powel House and Hill-Physick House, National Liberty Museum, Museum of Illusions Philadelphia, Mother Bethel AME Church and the Richard Allen Museum, Gloria Dei Episcopal Church

The African-American Museum remains closed due to the installation of their next exhibit Ruth E. Carter: Afrofuturism in Costume Design (re-opening on November 1).

Independence Visitor Center remains open

Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History remains open on weekends only (Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.)

United States Mint will remain open during the government shutdown

What’s Currently Closed



Liberty Bell Center

Independence Hall

Franklin Court

The Benjamin Franklin Museum

Rose Garden

Magnolia Garden

Benjamin Rush Garden

18th Century Garden

Other Area Attractions to Explore

The Betsy Ross House

Did Betsy Ross make the first American flag? Ask her yourself when you visit the iconic home of America’s most famous seamstress. Chat with Betsy to hear about the history of the flag and her interaction with George Washington as you explore the tiny rooms of her 1740s abode.

Christ Church and Christ Church Burial Ground

Constructed in the early 1700s, Christ Church was a sacred gathering place for prominent Americans, including George Washington, Betsy Ross and Benjamin Franklin, whose reserved family pew is a popular stop on the church’s guided 20-minute tour. A few blocks away lies Christ Church Burial Ground, home of the final resting place of Franklin himself. Toss a penny onto his grave for good luck.

Cherry Street Pier

This riverfront destination (on the Delaware River) took an old indoor-outdoor pier and revitalized it with artist and maker spaces (made out of shipping containers) and food and drink vendors. The airy spot also features a weekly summer farmers market and plenty of year-round community programming.

Elfreth’s Alley

Literally step your way into history on Elfreth’s Alley, one of America’s oldest continuously inhabited residential streets. Cobblestones quilt the ground of this charming narrow pathway. The 32 houses once owned by some of the nation’s earliest craftsmen, merchants and artisans are now private residences, but two of the homes have been turned into an informative public museum.

Franklin Square

Enjoy the outdoors at Franklin Square, named in honor of Benjamin Franklin. Putt-putt your way through scale models of the city’s iconic sites at Philly Mini Golf, or enjoy a nostalgic ride on the Parx Liberty Carousel, a classic tribute to Philadelphia’s great heritage of carousel-making.

Independence Seaport Museum

Floating on the Delaware River are two incongruous vessels that guests are encouraged to climb aboard and explore: the 130-year-old Navy Cruiser USS Olympia (the nation’s oldest steel warship) and World War II-era USS Becuna (a 300-foot Balao submarine). The Independence Seaport Museum also features over 25,000 artifacts across a half-dozen hands-on exhibits, including a working boat shop.

Mother Bethel AME Church and the Richard Allen Museum

Walk on hallowed ground when you visit Mother Bethel AME Church, the mother church of the nation’s first black denomination. Founded in 1787, the church rests upon the oldest parcel of land continuously owned by African Americans. In its basement, formerly used as an Underground Railroad station, the church memorializes Reverend Richard Allen, its founding pastor and first bishop.

Museum of the American Revolution

Just steps from Independence Hall, the Museum of the American Revolution traces the evolution of the American colonies from the earliest days of unrest through a legendary war and the improbable victory that led to a new nation. Immersive exhibitions and priceless artifacts include General Washington’s original headquarters tent, Revolutionary War weaponry and centuries-old military documents.

Museum of Illusions Philadelphia

From the reverse room — featuring an old-school diner booth hanging from the ceiling — to the spinning vortex tunnel, there are plenty of opportunities inside the Museum of Illusions Philadelphia to pose for that next great profile picture. This eminently Instagrammable attraction offers dozens of hands-on exhibits meant to trick the eye and teach visitors all about vision, perception and the human brain.

National Constitution Center

Dedicated to the four most powerful pages in America’s history, the National Constitution Center examines “We the People.” Museum-goers can explore exhibits, view an original copy of the Bill of Rights, walk among 42 life-size bronze statues of delegates who attended the Constitutional Convention in 1787 and learn more about the Constitutional amendment that formally abolished slavery.

National Liberty Museum

The National Liberty Museum is a gallery dedicated to the diversity of Americans and respect for all people. The museum’s eight galleries showcase nearly 80 imaginative and interactive exhibits and close to 200 works of contemporary art (including an expansive collection of glass art), surrounded by the stories of 2,000 difference-makers like Jackie Robinson, Nelson Mandela and Malala Yousafzai.

Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History

Take a journey through 360 years of Jewish history at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History, which is filled with more than 1,200 artifacts and documents, 2,500 images, 30 original films and 13 state-of-the-art interactive media displays — all free to visit (with a suggested donation).

