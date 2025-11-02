Where to See Fall Foliage in Greater Philadelphia This October

PHILADELPHIA, October 16, 2025 – Each fall, the Philadelphia region transforms into a stunning arboreal display, with trees across the area turning vibrant shades of red, orange, yellow and purple. The naturally-occurring variety of trees in Pennsylvania ensures the state experiences a longer and more diverse fall foliage season than anywhere in the world.

When coupled with Greater Philadelphia’s urban splendor, hilly elevations and beautiful parks, it is undoubtedly a bucket-list trip for leaf-peeping. Bucks County, located less than an hour’s drive from downtown Philadelphia and 90 minutes from New York City, is regularly listed as a top fall foliage destination in the U.S. Meanwhile, Bartram’s Garden – North America’s oldest botanical garden – routinely glitters with colorful blooms and bright leaves in the fall.

Let’s take a look at everything Philadelphia and the Countryside has to offer, including the best places in the city and suburbs for unmatched views of fall foliage and … Townsizing. What is it?

Scenic fall foliage meets small-town charm. This season, residents and visitors alike can venture to Philadelphia’s four-county countryside – Bucks, Montgomery, Chester and Delaware – to test out Townsizing, a new travel trend where people trade the hustle and bustle of big cities for the comfort of small towns. Places like Ambler, Ardmore, Doylestown, Media, New Hope and West Chester embody this slower aesthetic with walkable streets, coffee shops, vinyl stores, thrift shops and cozy autumn festivals set against a backdrop painted in brilliant fall color.

According to Priceline’s “Where to Next” 2025 travel trends report, 67% of young travelers are seeking to “live out their small-town dreams” on vacation. With its mix of accessible towns, charming main streets and scenic parks, Greater Philadelphia offers the perfect townsizing experience — combining the community-driven warmth and leisurely pace of the suburbs with the natural beauty of autumn.

Townsizing: Suburban Escapes with Fall Views

Brandywine Museum of Art

1 Hoffman’s Mill Road, Chadds Ford, PA

Set in a renovated 1864 gristmill, the Brandywine Museum of Art showcases scores of works by lifelong Delaware County resident Andrew Wyeth, along with illustrations, paintings and installations by other members of the Wyeth family.

The museum overlooks the Brandywine River and the bucolic countryside that inspired many of Wyeth’s signature landscapes. Across the street, visitors can stroll to the N.C. Wyeth House & Studio, a National Historic Landmark built in 1922, served as the family’s home and workspace. In autumn, the museum’s 15-acre campus glows with color, making it an ideal destination for a peaceful walk or leaf-peeping afternoon.

Chanticleer

786 Church Road, Wayne, PA

Spread across the grounds of a century-old 35-acre estate, Chanticleer is an exquisite “pleasure garden” filled with thousands of plants and trees artistically arranged into themed garden rooms and winding pathways.

Designed and maintained by in-house landscape artists, the gardens are intentionally free of plant labels, encouraging visitors to engage directly with staff gardeners to learn more. Don’t miss a stroll along the burbling Bell’s Run, where a historic, still-operating waterwheel adds to the garden’s serene atmosphere.

John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove

1201 Pawlings Road, Audubon, PA

The John James Audubon Center at Mill Grove sits on the site of the famed ornithologist and environmentalist’s 18th-century home and farm, where a teenage John James Audubon lived after arriving in America in 1803. The museum and nature facility now blends art, history and conservation in immersive galleries and interactive exhibits.

Outside, visitors can explore more than five miles of trails winding through the 200-acre property, where idyllic woodlands attract both bird- and leaf-watchers each fall. Bring binoculars to spot some of the 175-plus bird species flitting through the color-changing canopy, and say hello to the resident bird ambassadors — rescued birds whose injuries prevent them from returning to the wild.

Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens

631 Berwyn Baptist Road, Devon, PA

When his wife, Elisabeth Phillippe Jenkins, passed away in 1963, H. Lawrence Jenkins established a foundation to preserve their 20-acre property as a public park, arboretum and wildlife sanctuary in her honor. After his death five years later, the foundation opened Jenkins Arboretum & Gardens to the community as a living tribute to their shared love of nature.

Today, more than a mile of paved walkways winds through the wooded botanical garden, offering peaceful views of brilliant autumn color. Admission is always free, making it an easy, beautiful stop for fall foliage seekers.

Longwood Gardens

1001 Longwood Road, Kennett Square, PA

Nestled in the Brandywine Valley, Longwood Gardens remains one of Greater Philadelphia’s most picturesque places to experience fall foliage. The tranquil horticultural oasis features hundreds of thousands of plants representing more than 10,000 species and cultivars.

Historic trees tower in Peirce’s Park, part of the original collection planted by the Peirce brothers beginning in 1798, from which the present-day gardens grew. Visitors can explore the newest additions within Longwood Reimagined, the garden’s ongoing transformation project. Visitors can time their visit to coincide with the Chrysanthemum Festival — running October 24 to November 16, 2025 — to see a spectacular display of fall blooms alongside the season’s changing leaves.

Peddler’s Village

100 Peddlers Village, Lahaska, PA

The charming Bucks County play-shop-and-dine destination Peddler’s Village welcomes about 2 million visitors yearly to explore more than 60 independent boutiques, specialty shops, wineries and restaurants spread across 42 landscaped acres of turn-of-the-century architecture and gardens.

Fall foliage lovers can soak in the season’s colors while strolling the brick pathways lined with vibrant trees throughout this bucolic shopping oasis. Adding to the autumn atmosphere, the winding paths come alive in the weeks before Halloween with dozens of handcrafted scarecrows created by local artisans for the annual Scarecrows in the Village festival.

Tyler Arboretum

515 Painter Road, Media, PA

Spanning 650 acres of woodlands, meadows and gardens, Tyler Arboretum has served as a sanctuary for tree lovers in the Philadelphia region since the days of William Penn. Each autumn, the landscape bursts into brilliant shades of red, orange and gold.

Visitors can admire gold and apricot maples, larches, magnolias and ginkgos in the Old Arboretum; purple and red stewartias and dogwoods along the path to the Butterfly House; and scarlet and orange sumacs, hydrangeas and chokeberries near the main parking lot. Don’t miss the arboretum’s many historic trees, including the state champion Giant Sequoia — an evergreen standout all year long.

City Life: National Parks and Botanical Garden

Awbury Arboretum

1 Awbury Road, Philadelphia, PA

Spanning 56 acres in the heart of Germantown, Awbury Arboretum was once the homestead of a prominent Quaker family and has been free and open to the public for more than a century. It’s an ideal place for a leisurely stroll among colorful trees and winding paths that showcase the changing fall foliage.

Divided by Washington Lane, the arboretum has two distinct sides: one featuring a historic home, heritage trees, a pond and meandering trails; the other filled with farms, gardens, honeybees, resident chickens and the Philly Goat Project. Families can be sure to visit Adventure Woods, a forested natural play space with fairy gardens, climbing logs and plenty of room to explore.

Bartram’s Garden

5400 Lindbergh Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA

Founded in 1728, Bartram’s Garden is North America’s oldest botanical garden. The 50-acre site was once the home of John Bartram Sr., a Quaker and self-taught botanist who cultivated and sold plant specimens from his garden to European aristocrats.

Today, this riverside landmark along the Schuylkill River Trail features the Bartram family house, a 17-acre meadow, greenhouse, boathouse and a mix of naturalistic, woodland and formal gardens — all showcasing brilliant autumn blooms and foliage. Don’t miss the historic cider mill Bartram carved into the bedrock along the river, where hundreds of apples were once pressed into cider.

Benjamin Franklin Parkway

Benjamin Franklin Parkway between North 15th Street to Eakins Oval, Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia’s answer to Paris’ Champs-Élysées, this mile-long boulevard stretches diagonally from City Hall to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, framed by oak, maple and plane trees that form a canopy of red, orange and yellow each fall.

Along both sides sit some of the world’s most celebrated museums, including the Rodin Museum, Barnes Foundation, the newly opened Calder Gardens and The Franklin Institute. Visitors and residents can climb to the top of the Rocky Steps for a perfect tree-lined view down the grand boulevard.

Franklin Square

200 N. 6th Street, Philadelphia, PA

One of William Penn’s original five squares, Franklin Square, combines historic charm and modern outdoor fun. Visitors can take a mini tour of Philadelphia while putting through scale models of iconic landmarks at Philly Mini Golf, enjoy dazzling fountain shows at the Rendell Family Fountain, grab a burger at the illuminated stand or take a nostalgic spin on the Parx Liberty Carousel — a tribute to Philadelphia’s carousel-making heritage.

The square’s picnic area and open green space make it an inviting, photogenic spot to relax and admire the vibrant colors of fall.

Independence Hall and Philadelphia’s Historic District

Various locations, including Independence Hall, 520 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA

Few sites capture the spirit of American history like the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall. Together, they anchor Independence National Historical Park, home to some of Philadelphia’s most storied landmarks and museums.

In autumn, the park comes alive with vibrant color — a perfect time to photograph the tree-lined paths and Revolutionary-era architecture that define the nation’s birthplace. Just a short walk away, Washington Square — one of William Penn’s original five squares — brims with more than 60 species of trees, making it a beautiful companion stop for fall foliage and reflection.

John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum

John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge at Tinicum, 8601 Lindbergh Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA

A longtime favorite among birders, the wetlands and marshes of John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge offer a peaceful setting to experience the changing of the seasons. Established in 1972 as America’s first urban wildlife refuge, the 1,000-acre sanctuary protects Pennsylvania’s largest freshwater tidal marsh and provides vital nourishment for migrating birds each fall and spring.

The Wetland Loop Trail features two prime spots for birdwatching and leaf peeping — the Observation Deck and the Observation Tower — both ideal for panoramic views of autumn color. Even better: The Visitor Center lends binoculars and fishing rods free of charge, making it easy for everyone to enjoy this urban oasis.

Laurel Hill Cemeteries

3822 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

Founded in 1836, Laurel Hill became the nation’s second garden cemetery and remains just as stunning nearly two centuries later, thanks to its magnificent collection of trees and sweeping river views.

Together, Laurel Hill East in Philadelphia and Laurel Hill West in Bala Cynwyd operate as a single entity with arboretum status, home to more than 8,500 trees and shrubs representing over 1,000 species and cultivars. Don’t miss Laurel Hill East’s secluded cliffside overlook between Hunting Park Drive and Strawberry Mansion Bridge — a 360-degree view filled with color overlooking Kelly Drive and the Schuylkill River.

Morris Arboretum

100 E. Northwestern Avenue, Philadelphia, PA

Pennsylvania’s official state arboretum, Morris Arboretum & Gardens, spans 92 acres of rolling landscape in the beautiful Chestnut Hill neighborhood, offering a spectacular setting for autumn’s brilliant colors.

Home to more than 11,000 labeled plants and trees representing 2,500 species, the arboretum features some of the region’s oldest and rarest specimens. Don’t miss the Great Trees collection, which includes dawn redwoods, ginkgos that turn gold each fall, and the iconic state champion katsura tree. The katsura’s fallen leaves release a sweet, toasted-marshmallow scent — a sensory hallmark of fall at Morris.

Beyond the foliage, visitors can enjoy family-friendly autumn attractions such as the Scarecrow Walk and the beloved Garden Railway model train display. These train rides wind through miniature landscapes framed by vibrant fall color.

Rittenhouse Square

Walnut & South 18th streets, Philadelphia, PA

Rittenhouse Square, the centerpiece of the elegant neighborhood that shares its name, bursts with color each autumn. On crisp fall days, residents and visitors fill the park’s wheel-and-spoke walkways, gathering near its sculptures, fountains and reflecting pool to enjoy the brilliant canopy of sycamore, maple, elm and oak trees in the heart of Center City.

Schuylkill River Trail

Various locations along the Schuylkill River Trail, including Schuylkill Banks Boardwalk, Philadelphia, PA

The Schuylkill River Trail, a favorite recreational path for bicyclists, runners, hikers and strollers, stretches 30 miles along the Schuylkill River, connecting Center City to Chester County.

Thousands of color-changing trees line this now-iconic route, creating photo-worthy moments around every bend — from Schuylkill Banks and the Philadelphia Museum of Art to Treehouse in the Sky, Boathouse Row and Kelly Drive, all the way to Manayunk in Northwest Philadelphia. While on the trail, don’t miss the Christian to Crescent connector bridge, the trail’s stunning newest addition, offering panoramic river views and a fresh perspective on the city’s fall color.

University City

Various locations, including outside Steinberg Dietrich Hall, 3620 Locust Walk, Philadelphia

Situated just across the Schuylkill River from Center City, University City occupies the easternmost section of West Philadelphia and lives up to its name as home to both the University of Pennsylvania and Drexel University.

Penn’s Ivy League campus is especially scenic in autumn, with canopy trees, sweeping lawns and meadows framing the half-mile Locust Walk, the university’s main pedestrian thoroughfare and one of the city’s most picturesque fall spots. Nearby, visitors can enjoy Clark Park or take a peaceful stroll through The Woodlands Cemetery, a revived green space filled with historic trees and fall color.

Valley Forge National Historical Park

1400 N. Outer Line Drive, King of Prussia, PA

Once the headquarters of General George Washington’s Revolutionary Army, Valley Forge National Historical Park honors the soldiers who encamped here through monuments, statues and landmarks such as the National Memorial Arch.

Spanning 3,500 acres of rolling hills and open meadows, the park offers spectacular leaf-peeping opportunities — from gentle strolls with scenic overlooks to more challenging hikes up Mount Misery. The surrounding forest contains 110 species of trees, covering more than a third of the park. For a glimpse of living history, visit the Pawling Sycamore, one of the oldest trees in Pennsylvania, which is believed to have been alive during Washington’s encampment.

Washington Crossing Historic Park

1112 River Road, Washington Crossing, PA

On Christmas night in 1776, General George Washington and his troops crossed the Delaware River here, turning the tide of the American Revolution. Today, Washington Crossing Historic Park preserves that pivotal moment in history while offering scenic fall landscapes and peaceful outdoor recreation.

Beyond its historical landmarks, the park features leafy trails, walking paths, picnic pavilions, fishing areas and abundant wildlife habitat. And while the journey there is far easier than Washington’s original crossing, visitors will find the park just a 40-minute drive from Center City — a quick trip to step back into history amid a canopy of autumn color.

Take a Hike: Parks and Recreation

Crum Woods of Swarthmore College

500 College Avenue, Swarthmore, PA

Tucked along Crum Creek, the Crum Woods of Swarthmore College offer a peaceful retreat and some of the last remaining forested acreage in Delaware County. Part of the college’s Scott Arboretum, the woods span hundreds of acres and are threaded with hiking trails that wind through towering trees and along quiet streams.

As you explore, don’t be surprised to see students using the land as an outdoor classroom — a living laboratory for environmental study. Alongside its brilliant fall foliage, Crum Woods features a remarkable collection of native witch hazel trees, whose delicate yellow blooms open in autumn and add an unexpected burst of color to the season’s palette.

Core Creek Park

901 Bridgetown Pike, Langhorne, PA

Spanning 1,200 acres in Langhorne, Core Creek Park offers a peaceful way to experience the changing colors of fall. Visitors can rent a canoe, kayak or rowboat for a leisurely paddle on Lake Luxembourg, a 1.5-mile-long body of water that reflects the surrounding forest in full autumn color.

On land, pet-friendly trails wind through woodlands alive with seasonal hues and are open to hikers, cyclists and horseback riders alike.

Delaware Canal State Park

11 Lodi Hill Road, Upper Black Eddy, PA

Residents and visitors can enjoy a brilliant display of fall color while exploring Delaware Canal State Park, a 60-mile-long linear park that follows the river from Easton to Bristol. Once used by mule teams pulling cargo-laden boats along the canal, the trail today is part of the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, stretching from northeastern Pennsylvania to Bristol.

The relatively flat path offers a scenic stroll or bike ride along the river’s tree-lined shoreline. For an especially striking view, visit the Nockamixon Cliffs — a two-mile stretch of 300-foot-high rock faces formed more than 250 million years ago — where sweeping vistas overlook the colorful forests of the Delaware River Valley and extend into New Jersey. Note: Hunting is permitted in certain areas of the park; visitors should check the park’s website for updates and use caution while exploring.

Evansburg State Park

851 May Hall Road, Collegeville, PA

Each autumn, Evansburg State Park’s sprawling green expanse transforms into a fall-foliage wonderland. Located about 30 miles northwest of Center City, the park features meadows, forests, farmland, fields and a tree-lined golf course set amid rolling terrain.

Visitors can hike the Skippack Creek Trail, a five-mile loop that follows the ridgeline above the Skippack Creek, or explore 15 miles of horseback riding trails through the colorful woods. Those looking for a more leisurely outing can relax on the links at the 18-hole Skippack Golf Course, also located within the park — all perfect spots to take in vibrant shades of orange, red and yellow. Note: Hunting is permitted in designated areas; check the park’s website for updates and exercise caution while visiting.

Fairmount Park

Various locations including Belmont Plateau, 1800 Belmont Mansion Drive, Philadelphia, PA

One of the largest urban park systems in the United States, Fairmount Park spans 2,052 acres and offers more places to experience Philadelphia’s fall foliage than could fit in a single guidebook.

Visitors can admire the season’s colors from dozens of scenic and cultural landmarks across the park, including historic sites (Park Charms), educational centers (Fairmount Park Horticulture Center and The Discovery Center), and entertainment venues (Dell Music Center and Mann Music Center). The park also features popular outdoor recreation areas like Treetop Quest, the Equestrian Center, Belmont Plateau, the Philadelphia Zoo, the Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center and more than 30 miles of trails perfect for autumn strolls.

Fort Washington State Park

500 S. Bethlehem Pike, Fort Washington, PA

Named for the temporary fort built by George Washington’s troops during the 1777 Revolutionary War encampment, Fort Washington State Park spans 493 acres of forested, hilly terrain in Montgomery County. The park is beloved by hikers, backpackers, cyclists and especially birders, who know it as a key stop along the East Coast flyway for all 16 species of migrating raptors each September and October.

Visitors can enjoy a bird’s-eye view — and a spectacular sweep of fall color — from the ADA-accessible Hawk Watch Observation Deck, a raised platform that overlooks the park’s treetops and provides a perfect perch for spotting both foliage and flight.

French Creek State Park

843 Park Road, Elverson, PA

Located about an hour from Center City, French Creek State Park spans 7,730 acres of forest, fields and waterways, offering more than 35 miles of trails for hikers, mountain bikers, equestrians and fall foliage seekers.

At the park’s heart is Hopewell Lake, with more than two miles of scenic shoreline perfect for lakeside leaf peeping. The adjoining 848-acre Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site preserves 14 restored structures from a colonial-era ironmaking village that once relied on the labor of enslaved people. Note: Hunting is permitted in designated areas; check the park’s website for updates and use caution while visiting.

Marsh Creek State Park

675 Park Road, Downingtown, PA

Located about 40 miles from Center City, Marsh Creek State Park offers inviting fall excursions of all kinds. While boaters flock to the park’s 535-acre Marsh Creek Lake, the surrounding forests, fields and wetlands feature miles of trails perfect for soaking in the vibrant autumn colors reflected in the water.

The park includes about 20 miles of trails ideal for photography, birding and leaf-peeping adventures. The White and Yellow Trails trace much of the lake’s shoreline, creating a picturesque route where sailboats drift across the water framed by bursts of red, orange and gold. Note: Hunting is permitted in certain areas; visitors should check the park’s website for updates and use caution while exploring.

Nockamixon State Park

1542 Mountain View Drive, Quakertown, PA

As the leaves turn crimson and gold, Nockamixon State Park becomes one of Bucks County’s most popular destinations for fall color. The 5,000-acre park features more than 40 miles of hiking, biking and horseback riding trails, offering countless ways to explore the vibrant landscape.

Located in upper Bucks County, about an hour’s drive from Center City, the park is anchored by Lake Nockamixon — a seven-mile-long body of water and the largest lake in southeastern Pennsylvania. The Old Mill Trail follows the lake’s tree-lined shoreline, where visitors can watch sailboats glide by against a backdrop of fiery red and orange foliage. Pro tip: Mountain bikers can access 10 miles of bike-only trails from the Tower Road entrance, with stunning glimpses of the autumn shoreline along the way. Note: Hunting is permitted in certain areas; visitors should check the park’s website for updates and exercise caution while exploring.

Pennypack Park

8500 Pine Road, Philadelphia, PA

There’s no need to leave the city to enjoy stunning fall foliage at Pennypack Park, which spans 1,600 acres of rolling hills, meadows, woodlands and wetlands in Northeast Philadelphia.

Named for the Lenni Lenape word meaning “slow-moving water,” the park follows Pennypack Creek southeast from Upper Moreland Township in Montgomery County to the Delaware River in Holmesburg. The Pine Road entrance offers a large parking area and serves as an ideal starting point for exploring the park’s paved, winding paths that trace the creek’s scenic shoreline — all surrounded by a brilliant canopy of red, orange and gold each fall.

Ralph Stover State Park

High Rocks Parking Lot at Ralph Stover State Park, 170 Tory Road, Philadelphia, PA

For sweeping, out-of-this-world views of Bucks County’s color-changing forests, head to High Rocks Vista at Ralph Stover State Park. The scenic overlook — donated for public enjoyment by author James A. Michener — rises high above the Tohickon Creek Gorge, offering breathtaking panoramas of fall foliage across the horseshoe valley shared with Tohickon Valley Park.

Popular among rock climbers, the 150-foot sheer rock face at High Rocks presents both a challenge and an unforgettable vantage point. Visitors can also relax with a picnic at one of the park’s many pavilions or picnic tables, surrounded by brilliant shades of red, orange and gold.

Ridley Creek State Park

1023 Sycamore Mills Road, Media, PA

Just a few miles from downtown Media, Ridley Creek State Park offers the perfect place for a walk, run or guided horseback ride through 12 miles of wooded trails surrounded by fall color.

Visitors can follow the five-mile paved Sycamore Mills Road Trail, which loops around the forested park, or enjoy a picnic at one of 14 designated areas shaded by canopies of yellow, orange and red. Note: Hunting is permitted in certain areas; visitors should check the park’s website for updates and use caution while exploring.

Tyler State Park

101 Swamp Road, Newtown, PA

Spanning more than 1,700 acres of former farmland, Tyler State Park offers a serene backdrop for fall adventures. Visitors can hike, bike or horseback ride along miles of trails surrounded by vibrant autumn foliage.

Follow the Covered Bridge Trail to see the picturesque Schofield Ford Covered Bridge, one of Bucks County’s most charming historic spans, framed in colorful fall splendor. Those looking to combine recreation with leaf peeping can test their skills on the park’s 36-hole Upper Plantation Picnic Area Disc Golf Course, ranked among the top 150 in the nation.

Wissahickon Valley Park

Various locations in Wissahickon Valley Park including Wises Mill Road & Forbidden Drive, Philadelphia, PA



Experience the vibrant sights and sweet scents of autumn at Wissahickon Valley Park, one of Philadelphia’s most beloved natural treasures. Stretching across 1,800 wooded acres, the park borders the Chestnut Hill, Mount Airy and Germantown neighborhoods and surrounds the serene Wissahickon Creek, which winds past more than 50 miles of hiking and walking trails.

For one of the city’s most picturesque fall foliage strolls, follow Forbidden Drive — a seven-mile, no-cars-allowed gravel path that runs the length of the park — toward the Thomas Mill Covered Bridge, the only intact covered bridge remaining in any major American city. In the fall, the red bridge framed by yellow-leaved trees makes for an unforgettable photo op.

