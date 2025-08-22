Minister Dean Macpherson and Premier Alan Winde on Knoflokskraal land occupation in Theewaterskloof Municipality

Joint media release by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson

On Friday, 22 August 2025, Premier Alan Winde, hosted an inter-governmental meeting together with Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson in Cape Town to receive an update on the Knoflokskraal land occupation in the Theewaterskloof Municipality. This meeting included all three spheres of government and members of the Knoflokskraal community to ensure open, transparent, and inclusive engagement on this important matter.

Knoflokskraalis situated just off the N2 Highway between the towns of Grabouw and Botrivier. The land in questions is owned by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) and was earmarked by the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment for forestry purposes. It was first illegally occupied in 2020 and has since grown to approximately 4000 structures.

A task team has been established with representatives of all spheres of government to ensure that a lasting solution is found to resolve this matter, in the interests of occupants, surrounding communities, and other impacted stakeholders.

“We have met and decided to get to the bottom of this matter and will embark on a social facilitation process while also upping security on the land to ensure that further invasions do not occur during this process. This social facilitation process will commence in September 2025 and will ensure that the provincial and national governments have a better understanding of the individual circumstances of occupants and can plan a lasting solution,” said Minister Macpherson.

“Increased security will help containment efforts and is paramount to assisting the community and preventing further illegal activity on the land. At the same time, it is important to state that no one has the right to unlawfully occupy land, and the rule of law must be respected, while upholding the rights of all people involved. Occupations such as this only hinder the provision of dignified, permanent, and affordable housing in the long run,” added Premier Winde.

Members of the community who attended the meeting stressed economic challenges that resulted in the land invasion out of desperation. Some also claimed ancestral rights to the land, while acknowledging that certain land occupiers are there illegally. At present there is no active, formal claim over the parcel of land in question.

“We are committed to engaging openly on this matter and are willing to listen to all sides. The Premier and I would like to express our gratitude to members of the community who attended the meeting and engaged government representatives in a constructive and amicable manner,” said Minister Macpherson.

