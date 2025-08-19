Pioneer Physicians Network Welcomes Dr. Jacob Brock to Medina Primary Care Starting in September

Dr. Jacob Brock, Medina Primary Care

After Hours Clinic physician transitions to full-time care at Medina location, offering expertise in dermatology, joint care, weight management, and geriatrics.

The enduring relationships I’ve seen my mentors establish with their patients over decades are what I aspire to develop in my own practice.” — Dr. Jacob Brock

MEDINA, OH, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pioneer Physicians Network is pleased to announce that Dr. Jacob Brock, a board-certified Family Medicine physician, will begin seeing patients at Medina Primary Care starting September 2025. Dr. Brock has been serving patients in one of Pioneer Physicians’ After Hours Clinics and will now bring his expertise and passion for patient-centered care to the Medina community on a full-time basis.

“We are thrilled to continue to expand our presence in Medina with the addition of Dr. Brock! He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the area,” said Dr. Victoria DiGennaro, CEO of Pioneer Physicians Network.

Dr. Brock earned his medical degree from Northeast Ohio Medical University and completed his residency at Cleveland Clinic Akron General, where he received focused training in dermatologic procedures, joint injections, weight management, and geriatric care.

“I value Pioneer’s private practice model, as it enables me to provide care in a manner that best aligns with both the patient’s needs and my professional judgment,” said Dr. Brock. “They were looking for a physician to serve the community of Medina, which aligned with my ideal practice location. My mother lived most of her life in nearby Litchfield, and I’ve gotten to know the area quite well.”

Dr. Brock chose Family Medicine because it allows him to provide holistic, patient-centered care while fostering lasting relationships with patients over time. “The enduring relationships I’ve seen my mentors establish with their patients over decades are what I aspire to develop in my own practice,” he shared.

Patients can schedule appointments with Dr. Brock at Medina Primary Care by calling (330) 648-0487 or visiting pioneerphysicians.com.

About Pioneer Physicians Network

Pioneer Physicians Network is a physician-owned medical group dedicated to delivering high-quality, patient-centered primary care throughout Northeast Ohio. With over 85 healthcare providers across 19 practice locations in Summit, Stark, and Medina counties, Pioneer Physicians Network is committed to improving the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

