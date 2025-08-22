Conflagration invoked for Flat Fire in Jefferson County

The Oregon State Fire Marshal is mobilizing three structural task forces and its Red Incident Management Team to the Flat Fire in Jefferson County. The fire is burning west of Culver. It sparked Thursday and quickly spread, prompting levels 1,2, and 3 evacuation notices by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Since the fire was first reported, local and regional firefighters worked through the night. Gusty winds, low humidity, and warm temperatures pushed the fire. Hot and dry conditions are expected over the weekend.

“Triple-digit temperatures and red flag conditions are expected across the state for the next few days and is extremely concerning,” State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said. “We’re calling on all Oregonians and visitors to aware of the changing conditions and do what you can to prevent sparking a wildfire.”

On Thursday night, a Central Oregon Fire Management Services type 3 team took command of the fire. On Friday morning, the Emergency Conflagration Act was invoked, allowing the state fire marshal to mobilize resources. The structural task forces were mobilized from Lane, Marion, and Washington counties.

