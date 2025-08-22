Catawba County Expands Bid Access, Streamlines Vendor Management with PlanetBids

To enhance efficiency and streamline bids, Catawba County will utilize PlanetBids electronic bidding and vendor management system.

We are thrilled to help Catawba County go beyond newspaper notifications of new solicitations with an easy-to-use vendor portal and automatic supplier notifications.” — David DiGiacomo, Chief Executive Officer

NEWTON, NC, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catawba County has partnered with PlanetBids to centralize and simplify its procurement operations, with a focus on expanding bid visibility and improving vendor management. PlanetBids is backed by Capstreet.Known across North Carolina as a forward-thinking and progressive local government, Catawba County will implement PlanetBids’ Bid Management and Vendor Management modules to streamline its procurement process.PlanetBids will provide the County with an easy-to-use, efficient way to share its solicitations with a broader vendor audience and manage supplier information in one place.With this contract, Catawba County will be able to grow its use of the platform over time as its procurement needs evolve.Catawba County’s partnership with PlanetBids will:• Expand Vendor Participation: Transitioning from siloed tools to PlanetBids will allow the County to reach more qualified vendors, improving competition and potentially driving down costs.• Centralize Bid Distribution: The platform provides a straightforward way to publish solicitations to a public-facing portal and streamline communication with vendors.• Organize Vendor Information: The Vendor Management module provides a centralized hub for maintaining vendor records and credentials, which will reduce manual entry and ensure better oversight.• Position for Growth: With a scalable platform in place, the County is well-positioned to expand usage as future needs require more advanced features.“We are thrilled to help Catawba County go beyond newspaper notifications of new solicitations with an easy-to-use vendor portal and automatic supplier notifications,” PlanetBids Chief Executive Officer David DiGiacomo said. “Our agency clients and vendors love working with us, and Catawba’s residents love living and working in Catawba, so we consider this the start of a successful long-term relationship.”Vendor Information and Next StepsVendors interested in working with Catawba County can register for free and access bid opportunities at the County's Vendor Registration page About Catawba CountyCatawba County, located in the Foothills of western North Carolina, is known for its innovative approach to local governance. The Catawba County Government is dedicated to serving its community with a shared commitment to four core values: Doing What’s Right, Doing What Matters Most, Doing It Together, and Doing It Well. The County provides services to a population of more than 160,000 residents and maintains a strong commitment to transparency, sustainability, and forward-looking public service delivery. Learn more at catawbacountync.gov. About PlanetBidsPlanetBids’ lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit planetbids.com. About CapstreetFounded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to help accelerate growth and profitability, and help create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.