City of DeSoto Selects PlanetBids to Enhance Digital Procurement and Project Evaluation

DESOTO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The City of DeSoto has engaged PlanetBids to modernize its procurement processes with the implementation of their solution for Bid Management, Vendor Management, and Project Evaluation.After years of using a free system offering a limited public solicitation portal, the City sought a more robust and intuitive digital procurement system to address staffing constraints and improve transparency. With PlanetBids, DeSoto gains access to a user-friendly, feature-rich platform that enables vendor engagement, seamless bid creation and solicitation, and robust project evaluation tools in a secure digital portal.Key Benefits for DeSoto Include:• Expanded Vendor Outreach: The City can engage its existing vendor list and leverage PlanetBids’ extensive vendor database of more than 1 million with filters for local, HUB, and minority-owned classifications.• Streamlined Bid Management: Staff can create and manage solicitations using guided templates, upload documents and edit bids via drag-and-drop, and track projects in real time with status filters and live countdowns.• Compliance-Driven Submission Process: The system validates all vendor responses before submission, flagging any missing fields or attachments to reduce risk and ensure complete bids.• Automatic Bid Tabulation: Submissions are automatically compared side-by-side with transparent calculations, reducing manual work and simplifying award decisions.• Robust Project Evaluation: The platform supports unlimited evaluator assignments, multiple rounds, score tracking, evaluator comments, and exportable scoring matrices for detailed analysis and audit compliance.The City’s agreement with PlanetBids was executed under TIPS (The Interlocal Purchasing System) Administrative Services contract, which allows Texas agencies to purchase software with pre-approved terms for efficiency and compliance.“We are truly thrilled to partner with PlanetBids!" said Connor Mitchell, Purchasing Manager for the City of DeSoto. "Switching to PlanetBids marks an important moment for us — not just as an upgrade in technology, but as a reflection of how deeply we value transparency and efficiency in our work.”“DeSoto’s decision to join PlanetBids through the TIPS agreement reflects their commitment to efficiency and smarter procurement,” said Dave DiGiacomo, CEO of PlanetBids. “With this move, they’re equipped with a powerful set of tools to increase vendor engagement, reduce manual tasks, and ensure a strong audit trail.”Existing City of DeSoto vendors or new vendors interested in working with the City can register for free and access bid opportunities in the City's vendor portal About the City of DeSotoThe City of DeSoto is a progressive city in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex where vibrant culture meets community spirit, embodying a rich tapestry of diverse artistry, thriving neighborhoods, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. Known for its commitment to community, innovation, and government transparency, the City continues to invest in smart solutions that deliver efficiency and value to its residents. Learn more at the City's website About PlanetBidsPlanetBids’ lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit planetbids.com

