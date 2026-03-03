Mexican American Opportunity Foundation Selects PlanetBids to Modernize Procurement and Streamline Vendor Management

PlanetBids provides us with the tools we need to deliver smarter procurement while ensuring every partner and every dollar counts.” — Juan Flores, Director of Procurement, MAOF

MONTEBELLO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF), a leading nonprofit committed to empowering Latino communities across California, has partnered with PlanetBids to implement a modern, all-in-one digital procurement system that will support its mission of equitable service delivery and operational efficiency.Through this partnership, MAOF is adopting PlanetBids' for more efficient solicitation creation, project evaluation, and vendor management, including access to a comprehensive project scope and specification library. These capabilities will help MAOF modernize their sourcing strategies, improve vendor engagement, and ensure effective evaluation and transparency across all procurement activities.Empowering Growth and Accountability Through Technology:Streamlined Solicitation Management – PlanetBids will allow MAOF to create and publish solicitations using unlimited pre-built templates, automate Q&A processes, and apply scoring rubrics to evaluate responses efficiently, all within a centralized platform.Stronger Vendor Relationships & Diversity Tracking – MAOF will leverage a massive network of vendors, many of whom are local and familiar with regional requirements. The system automates notifications and tracks classifications, enabling MAOF to report on minority, local, and veteran vendor participation.Smart Evaluation and Audit Trails – MAOF can now manage multi-round evaluations with consistent scoring rubrics and maintain detailed audit histories to ensure transparency and accountability in every purchasing decision.Access to Proven Scope Templates – With PlanetBids’ library of historical bids, MAOF staff can reduce the time spent writing scopes of work and rely on standardized, successful examples or piggy-back off similar contracts to meet project needs quickly.Future-Ready Integration – MAOF will have the option to continue integrating additional capabilities into their system in the future, creating a full lifecycle procurement system."This is more than a technology implementation; it’s a step forward in how the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation continues to serve its communities with excellence, equity, and fiscal responsibility," said Juan Flores, Director of Procurement at MAOF. "PlanetBids provides us with the tools we need to deliver smarter procurement while ensuring every partner and every dollar counts.""We’re honored to support the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation’s mission by equipping them with a system that improves access, accountability, and efficiency," said David DiGiacomo, Chief Executive Officer at PlanetBids. "This partnership is a testament to how nonprofit organizations can harness public-sector-grade technology to drive real community impact."Vendors interested in working with MAOF can register with the Foundation and view new project opportunities by visiting their PlanetBids portal About the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation (MAOF)Founded in 1963, the Mexican American Opportunity Foundation is one of the largest Latino-serving nonprofits in the United States, offering education, childcare, workforce development, and senior services. With a mission rooted in opportunity and empowerment, MAOF serves more than 100,000 individuals annually across California. Learn more at maof.org About PlanetBidsPlanetBids’ lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose-built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. Learn more at planetbids.com

