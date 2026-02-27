Joshua Basin Water District Selects PlanetBids to Modernize Procurement Ahead of Major Infrastructure Projects

Joshua Basin Water District will implement PlanetBids to streamline processes, centralize procurement activity, and bring greater structure to future projects.

PlanetBids gives us the structure we need to manage procurement professionally, especially as we take on bigger and more complex projects.” — David Shook, Director of Administration

JOSHUA TREE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In preparation for upcoming infrastructure investments and an anticipated increase in project activity, Joshua Basin Water District (JBWD) has partnered with PlanetBids to modernize its procurement operations. The District will implement PlanetBids’ functionality for solicitation and vendor management to streamline its processes, centralize procurement activity, and bring greater structure to future projects.As a small agency, JBWD has historically managed procurement through a mix of electronic tools. With larger capital projects on the horizon, the District identified the need for a professional, centralized solution to ensure transparency, accountability, and efficiency throughout the procurement lifecycle.Key Benefits for the District:Preparation for Growth – With significant projects ahead, JBWD is proactively building a scalable, digital procurement infrastructure that can grow with their needs.Centralized Solicitation Management – PlanetBids enables the District to create, launch, manage, and track solicitations from one secure platform, replacing scattered tools with an all-in-one solution.Streamlined Vendor Communication – The Vendor functionality provides an organized, automated approach to vendor registration, outreach, and compliance tracking, giving JBWD full visibility and control over its supplier base.Improved Transparency and Audit Readiness – Every step in the procurement process is logged, reportable, and compliant, which will be essential as the District engages in more complex, publicly funded projects."Joshua Basin Water District may be small, but they’re thinking big – and smart," said David DiGiacomo, CEO of PlanetBids. "By modernizing their procurement operations before major projects launch, they’re setting themselves up for long-term efficiency and public trust.""PlanetBids gives us the structure we need to manage procurement professionally, especially as we take on bigger and more complex projects," said David Shook, Director of Administration for Joshua Basin Water District. "We’re confident this system will help us streamline our processes, stay compliant, and better serve our community.Vendors interested in doing business with the District can visit the new vendor portal at https://jbwd.com/bid-opportunities to register or view open projects.About Joshua Basin Water District (JBWD)Joshua Basin Water District serves more than 5,600 active and inactive connections in a 96-square-mile area in the Joshua Tree community. Since its formation in 1963, the District has remained dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality drinking water, safely delivering nearly 600 million gallons of high-quality water to customers each year from groundwater basins. For more information, https://www.jbwd.com /.About PlanetBidsPlanetBids lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for solicitation and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose-built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. For more information, visit https://planetbids.com

