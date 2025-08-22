Basin Transit Launches User-Friendly PlanetBids System for Bids and Contracts

PlanetBids will make it easier for businesses of all sizes to register, view, and submit bids to Basin Transit electronically.

YUCCA VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basin Transit has modernized its procurement process with the launch of a new online vendor and bid management system. The system, powered by PlanetBids, will make it easier for businesses of all sizes to register, view, and submit bids electronically. PlanetBids is backed by Capstreet.Previously, vendors submitted proposals directly to project managers after viewing solicitations on Basin Transit’s website. The process limited outreach and created additional administrative work for both vendors and staff. With the new system, Basin Transit now offers a centralized, fully digital platform that increases transparency, expands vendor participation, and ensures compliance with state and federal requirements.Key features of the new system include:- Free Vendor Registration: Businesses can easily sign up online to receive automatic notifications about bid opportunities.- Electronic Bid Submission: Vendors can securely upload proposals through the platform, with built-in checks for completeness and compliance.- Streamlined Workflow: Basin Transit staff can create and release solicitations more efficiently, reducing processing time.- Enhanced Reporting and Compliance Tools: Automated audit trails and vendor participation reporting strengthen accountability.“Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for businesses, whether local or beyond, to work with Basin Transit,” said Cheri Holsclaw, General Manager of Basin Transit."Basin Transit’s move to PlanetBids demonstrates how agencies of any size can benefit from modern procurement tools,” said Dave DiGiacomo, CEO of PlanetBids. “We’re proud to help their team increase efficiency, expand vendor access, and ensure procurement best practices.”Vendors interested in doing business with Basin Transit can register at no cost and explore current opportunities at the Basin Transit procurement page About Basin TransitBasin Transit operates public transit services in 10 desert communities including Yucca Valley, Twentynine Palms, Joshua Tree, and unincorporated areas within San Bernardino County, extending south to Palm Springs in neighboring Riverside County. To learn more, please visit basin-transit.com About PlanetBidsPlanetBids’ lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit planetbids.com About CapstreetFounded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet’s investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework™ to help accelerate growth and profitability, and help create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet’s investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, www.capstreet.com

