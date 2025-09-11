Kii to Host Largest Havdalah Ceremony in History in Times Square

Largest Havdalah in the World Be The Light Be The Light Project

Thousands of Jews and community leaders will unite in Times Square for a once-in-a-generation Havdalah celebration.

For us, this is about more than breaking a record. It’s about illuminating the beauty of Jewish unity, honoring our heritage, and embracing the mission we all share – to bring light into the world.” — Sabrina Naimark

NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This November, Kii will make history by hosting the world’s largest Havdalah ceremony in the heart of Times Square, New York City. The unprecedented event will gather thousands from across the globe in a a World Record celebration and a powerful display of Jewish unity, identity, and tradition.At a time when the Jewish world needs light and strength, we’re uniting individuals, organizations, communities, corporations, foundations, young professionals, and students—here in NYC, around the country, and across the globe—each adding their spark to create something truly historic.This is our chance to inspire and uplift on a global stage, and to make history together.The Havdalah ceremony – marking the transition from Shabbat into the new week – symbolizes bringing light into the world. Kii’s Times Square Havdalah is more than a single night: it’s the centerpiece of a months-long nationwide campaign to reaffirm Jewish pride, strengthen community, and showcase the vibrancy of Jewish life.In the lead-up to the November 8th ceremony, Kii is partnering with Jewish organizations, schools, corporations, activists, and artists worldwide to launch coordinated initiatives. These include:• Educational programs in schools and universities• Community gatherings in synagogues, JCCs, and Hillels• Creative collaborations with Jewish artists and influencers• Media campaigns amplifying messages of Jewish pride and solidarityThis unprecedented initiative is the result of the creativity, passion, and dedication of a remarkable team working tirelessly behind the scenes. The event’s strategic foundation is guided by Sabrina Naimark (Project Director), Izzy Sakhaie (COO) and Melanie Boker (Project Management, Partnerships, and Creative Strategy), with technical leadership by Moshe Silberberg (CTO). The creative vision is shaped by Shannon Saed (Marketing and Creative Development), Gaya Shechter (Creative Strategy), Sharon Attias (Social Media Manager), Yael Gemer (Branding and Content Creation), Jaya Gutt (Logo Creator), Sabrina Benzakein (Volunteer Coordination), Jaime Schwartz (Head of Community Giving and Raffles), Adi Raviv (Partnerships Coordination), and Jacob Benoliel (Partnership Development). Dinah Khafif (Havdalah Candle Artist) brings symbolic beauty to the ritual experience. The project’s online presence is powered by Vivian and Valerie Kaufman (Website Developers), and its media outreach is led by Daniela Amitai (PR Consultant). The narrative and voice are elevated by Alma Bengio (Journalist) and Daniella Aivazi (Creative and Communication Strategy). Global positioning and high-level advisory are supported by Argentinean actor and writer Leandro Taub, serving as Strategic Advisor. Together, this team brings Kii’s vision to life with passion and purpose.This historic undertaking would not be possible without the support of our incredible community partners. Organizations such as All Things Chessed, American Jewish Medical Association, Bam Wine Kosher, Chabad Friends, End Jew Hatred, Israel Friends, Jewbelong, Kehilatt Harlem, Loving Moms, Magen David Congregation, Mitzvah Tribe, Pick a Mitzvah, OBK LA, Shabbat Angels, Soho Leader Society Club, The Kallah Project, United Hatzalah, and Wax Creations are helping to amplify the impact of this initiative through their collaboration, commitment, and shared vision of Jewish unity and pride.“Just as in the beginning God separated light from darkness, Havdalah reminds us that our role is to bring light into the week ahead,” said Leandro Taub, serving as Strategic Advisor to the initiative. “This gathering in Times Square is not only symbolic—it’s a call to action for each of us to become a beacon of Jewish light in the world.”Founded with the mission of meeting young Jews wherever they are on their journey, Kii offers an honest relationship with Jewish wisdom rooted in tradition. Its vision is to build a dynamic, connected community of young Jews, nourished by open dialogue, mutual respect, and a shared exploration of heritage and identity.Kii invites donors, sponsors, and community partners to join in supporting this landmark campaign and global celebration of Jewish life.Event Details:Date: November 8, 2025Location: Times Square, New York CitySocial Media: @havdalahnycWebsite: www.havdalah.info For sponsorship opportunities, media inquiries, or to get involved, please contact Sabrina Naimark.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.