Author, Actor & Thought Leader Leandro Taub Releases ROMANCE, a Guide to Building Healthy, Lasting Relationships

Leandro Taub with team during the shooting of the feature film EXTERNO Leandro Taub at Teatro Picadero, Buenos Aires, Argentina Leandro Taub talking at Roxy Theater, Mar del Plata, Argentina

A transformative book blending Judaism, Torah wisdom, mysticism & modern psychology, ROMANCE offers practical tools for deep, long-lasting relationships.

Leandro Taub will play Enrique Lihn in "Poesia sin fin." I believe only an extraordinary person like Leandro can portray the great poet.” — Alejandro Jodorowsky. March 5, 2015

MANHATTAN, NY, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leandro Taub , internationally recognized author, actor, and speaker, is proud to announce the release of his highly anticipated book, ROMANCE . This transformative guide—rooted in wisdom from Judaism, the Torah, and leading rabbinical teachings—offers a practical and profound approach to creating a strong, meaningful, and enduring relationship.Since its release, ROMANCE has quickly gained traction, reaching #1 New Release in Mate Seeking on Amazon, and has been featured in Yahoo! Finance, MarketWatch, FOX8, ABC6 Benzinga, Morningstar, KTLA5, News Channel 8, ABC 27 News, and more.A celebrated voice in literature, film, and personal development, Taub has influenced millions through his books , teachings, and work in film. His latest work, ROMANCE, explores the essential behavioral principles that shape love and relationships, debunking the common myth that love alone sustains a lifelong partnership.“We’ve been told that love is the foundation of a lasting relationship. But love alone is not enough. True connection is built through conscious actions, behavior, and commitment,” says Taub. “With ROMANCE, I share the wisdom that has guided relationships for centuries, providing practical tools to help individuals and couples navigate their journey with purpose and devotion.”BLENDING ANCIENT WISDOM WITH MODERN RELATIONSHIP PSYCHOLOGYRooted in Jewish teachings and enriched with contemporary psychological insights, ROMANCE provides readers with the tools to navigate relationships with clarity, purpose, and a sense of divine wisdom. Drawing from his years of Torah study and mentorship with esteemed rabbis, Taub offers a practical framework for building relationships that thrive in both love and purpose.The book is available in digital and print, allowing readers to engage with its teachings in a way that best suits their lifestyle.FROM FILM TO LITERATURE: A CREATIVE POWERHOUSETaub is a leading voice in film and literature, known for his thought-provoking storytelling and collaborations with globally recognized artists. His acting career includes notable roles in:• Endless Poetry (2016) – Directed by Alejandro Jodorowsky, Premiered at Cannes Film Festival• Externo (2021) – A critically acclaimed thriller film that he leads, with more than 45 Awards• Woodwind (2017) – A cult classic from South Africa• A Wounded Fawn (2022) – Directed by Travis Stevens, Premiered at Tribeca Film Festival, on AMC+• ¿Quien Soy? (2015) – The documentary about Taub itself, that follows his talks and presentations around MexicoWith a global following of over a million people, Taub is recognized as a leading voice in philosophy, spirituality, and human transformation. His work has been featured in major publications, including Variety, Washington Post, The New York Times, The Hollywood Reporter, Screen Daily, Los Angeles Times, Broadway World, Milenio, Diario Clarin, Diario La Nación, Diario La Capital, and more.Beyond acting, Taub has been a key player in the entertainment industry, co-founding the Jewish Filmmakers Society—a thriving network of over 250 Jewish filmmakers in NYC—and founding Gathering Neshama, a growing community of 500+ Jewish professionals, Taub has created spaces for deep, meaningful discussions on life, faith, and human connection. His influence extends into film, storytelling, literature, and intellectual discourse, particularly within the Jewish community.UPCOMING SPEAKING ENGAGEMENTS & FILM INDUSTRY INFLUENCEIn addition to his literary and film career, Taub is an international speaker who has delivered over 200 conferences worldwide, including US, Argentina, Mexico, France, Spain, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, among others. His upcoming engagements include:📍 NYC: Chabad Young Professionals UES – Sharing Torah wisdom for Spanish speakers in NYC.📍 US: Book tour around the country – Presenting his new book, ROMANCE (in English)📍 Mexico: Book tour around the country – Presenting his new book, ROMANCE (in Spanish)His influence extends beyond the Jewish community, shaping discussions on philosophy, mysticism, and the art of storytelling in film and literature.AVAILABILITY & PRESS INQUIRIES🔗 ROMANCE is now available worldwide on Amazon:For media inquiries, interview requests, or review copies, please contact Leandro Taub at studio@tikunolam.picturesABOUT LEANDRO TAUBLeandro Taub is an actor, author and public speaker based in NYC, that was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He started his career as an actor and became a financial analyst for a fund management company and a financial strategist in the UAE.Taub acted as Enrique Lihn, the best friend of Alejandro Jodorowsky, in 'Endless Poetry' (Cannes Film Festival 2016). He is the protagonist of the feature film 'Woodwind' by Fin Manjoo (South Africa, 2017), and the documentary '¿Quien Soy? En busca de lo esencial' by Luis Esteban Alvarez Armenta (Mexico, 2015). Taub worked with Ralf Schmerberg in 032c 'An Innocent Mind Has No Fear' and Jägermeister 'Be the meister’, with Florian Tscharf in 'Bed', and with Travis Stevens in 'A Wounded Fawn’ (Tribeca 2022).His published works include 6 books (two with Ediciones B- Random House, one with Edaf, two with Tikun Olam Books) and 27 audiobooks (Audible Exclusive) on Numerology, Yoga, Shamanism, Tarot, Alchemy, Kabbalah and Jewish Mysticism. He writes daily for over one million followers on social media and did over 200 talking events in the past 15 years.Taub debuted as co-director and producer in the feature film 'Externo'. The film participated in 73 film festivals, received 45 awards, and was released on Amazon Prime Video, Rubi, RokuTV and Google Play.FILMOGRAPHY:Where To Land (2024), directed by Hal HartleyThe Big Score (2024), directed by Fedir ZavodylenkoDrunks (2023), directed by Albert RudnitskyThe Resident (2023), directed by Sergio GramanThe Black Man Cometh (2023), directed by Alexandre PulidoA Wounded Fawn (2022), directed by Travis StevensAll Tomorrow's People (2022), directed by Jivensley AlexisSomos (2022), directed by Max CantorExterno (2021), directed by Jonathan Taub & Leandro TaubWoodwind (2018), directed by Fin ManjooBed (2017), directed by Florian TscharfBe the Meister (2017), directed by Ralf SchmerbergAn Innocent Mind Has No Fear (2016), directed by Ralf SchmerbergEndless Poetry (2016), directed by Alejandro Jodorowsky¿Quién Soy? (2015), directed by Luis Alvarez ArmentaBOOKS:Homemade Wisdom (2010)Holy Devil (2012)The Hidden Mind (2013)Tales for the Hidden Mind (2015)The Anarchist (2016)Romance (2025)

Leandro Taub giving a Conference

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.