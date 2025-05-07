Jonathan Taub’s entre-lazos Now on View at Argentine Consulate in NYC

Brujas en verde - 2025 silkscreen on paper 22 x 30 inches yellow and red, rose - 2025 silkscreen on paper 22 x 30 inches apart, together in blue - 2025 silkscreen on paper 22 x 30 inches

entre-lazos, featuring new screenprints by Jonathan Taub, is currently on view in NYC through May 23, 2025.

I’m drawn to the space where structure meets chaos—where a pattern breaks, a color hits in a new way, and something unexpected just clicks” — Jonathan Taub

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- We are pleased to announce entre-lazos (between ties), a solo exhibition by Jonathan Taub (b. 1987), currently on view at the Consulate General of Argentina in New York . The exhibition, which opened on March 12, will remain on display through May 23, 2025. This marks Taub’s second solo show in New York and features a selection of new and recent screenprints created between 2022 and 2025.A multidisciplinary artist with a background in filmmaking and painting, Taub has increasingly focused on printmaking in recent years, developing his craft at the Art Students League of New York, where he continues to study and work. entre-lazos presents the evolution of his screenprinting practice—a medium he gravitated toward after early experimentation with drypoint. While doing research in a cleanroom at West Virginia University, Taub was intrigued by the parallels between screenprinting and photolithography, both of which rely on precise and layered processes to transfer patterns onto surfaces. Yet unlike the exacting nature of microfabrication, printmaking allows space for improvisation and creative error—a duality that deeply resonates with Taub’s broader artistic approach.Taub’s compositions are vibrant, layered, and rhythmically complex, echoing his background as a jazz drummer. “Each piece is like navigating a maze of color and texture,” he explains, “offering moments of tranquility and connection in a noisy and fragmented world.” His visual language—shaped by a lifelong engagement with music, drawing, and travel—reflects the interplay between control and spontaneity. Dense geometric structures are often disrupted by bursts of flickering lines, asymmetry, and rich palettes that lend the works a musical, almost kinetic energy.Raised in a Jewish family in San Carlos de Bariloche, Argentina, Taub’s journey as an artist has taken him across continents, with extended periods living in Jerusalem, Berlin, and Cholula, Mexico. During these years, he explored abstraction in drawing and absorbed influences ranging from mesoamerican art and textiles, Byzantine mosaics, Jewish ritual traditions, and the intricate geometry of Ottoman-era tilework. The presence of color as a spiritual and emotional force—central to much of Latin American visual tradition—permeates his work. Shapes and lines often act as vessels for color, with the hues themselves guiding the naming of the piece or the mood it conveys.Taub's work also recalls the legacy of artists such as Joaquín Torres-García, particularly in its philosophical underpinnings and symbolic gestures. While Torres-García frequently employed the grid as a foundational structure, Taub softens or dissolves the grid in favor of looser, more exploratory compositions. One recurring motif in both artists' work is the ladder—used by Torres-García to symbolize “progress toward wisdom.” In Taub’s hands, the ladder becomes a subtle spiritual symbol within his visual mazes, suggesting movement between material and immaterial realms.Taub’s prints engage with questions of harmony and dissonance, control and chance—tensions that are also embodied in the exhibition’s title, entre-lazos. The phrase translates to “between ties,” but it also implies interconnection, entanglement, and relationship. His work invites viewers to consider how seemingly opposing forces—order and chaos, tradition and innovation, silence and noise—can coexist in visual and emotional resonance.Jonathan Taub currently lives and works in Queens, New York.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.