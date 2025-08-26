Smith Names Cleat Kimbrough President of Global Trading

Smith Company Logo Cleat Kimbrough, President of Global Trading

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Smith , a leading global distributor of electronic components and semiconductors, today announces the appointment of Cleat Kimbrough to the role of President of Global Trading. In this role, Cleat will help guide business strategy and develop high-level customer relationships."Smith has navigated many markets over the last 40-plus years, and after each cycle, we retool and get better," said Cleat. "As artificial intelligence and machine learning become global drivers of technology, we need to rely on our experienced leaders to maximize opportunities while complying with all relevant trade requirements. I am excited to help our skilled traders deliver premier products and service to our global customer base and propel many more successful runs for Smith in the years to come."Cleat joined the company’s Houston Operations team in 2000 and quickly moved to Hong Kong as the location’s Operations Manager. He relocated to Amsterdam in 2018 and was named Vice President of Business Development, EU. Cleat also served as Smith’s Vice President, EMEA and President, EMEA before returning to Houston in 2024.“Cleat’s deep understanding of every aspect of Smith’s business gives him a unique outlook that will serve him well in this new position,” said Mike Pursley, Chief Trading Officer. “He brings years of experience and a strong industry acumen to the role, and his innovative ideas will help to grow and strengthen key partnerships around the world.”About SmithFounded in 1984, Smith is the leading independent distributor of electronic components. Smith's Intelligent Distribution™ model offers a comprehensive suite of flexible and scalable supply chain solutions to source, manage, test, and ship billions of components to partners worldwide in every industry and vertical. The company is backed by more than 25 certifications and accreditations and has developed and implemented sustainable practices that exceed industry and regulatory requirements. Building on its decades of market data, cutting-edge technology, and a systems-based approach to quality excellence, Smith generated more than USD $2.6 billion in global revenue in 2024 and ranks eighth among all global distributors. Visit www.smithweb.com to learn more.###

