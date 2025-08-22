Stepping Forward: Two Rivers CDS Preschoolers Graduate with Joy and Confidence, as Maine Expands Early Education Access

Pictured: Zachary, a former student of Two Rivers CDS, waits with excitement before the event begins.

Laughter, applause, and proud smiles filled the room at the Two Rivers Child Development Services (CDS) site in Brewer on Thursday, August 21, as families, educators, and local officials gathered to celebrate the Stepping Stones Preschool Graduation. This event marked an important milestone for the class of 2025—a group of preschool-aged children transitioning from CDS services into their local public schools, including many who will begin kindergarten in the Brewer School Department this fall.

More than just a graduation, this ceremony celebrated the hard work of students, families, and educators, as these children move confidently into the next chapter of their educational journeys. It also reflected Maine’s broader transition effort, led by the Maine Department of Education (DOE) and CDS, to move Early Childhood Special Education services for children ages three to five from CDS programs into public school systems statewide—a process that aims to be fully implemented by 2028.

The Stepping Stones Preschool Graduation, organized by CDS staff, including Site Director Amy Bragg and Assistant Preschool Manager Sarah Taylor, was full of energy and emotion, as families watched their children sing, laugh, and accept certificates, gifts, and sorbet to celebrate their progress.



“I’m most excited for them and their families,” Taylor said. “We are so lucky to have had these kids. Just being able to celebrate them and all the progress they’ve made is the most exciting part.”

For Marie Brown, the day was especially meaningful, as she watched her grandson, Bryson, graduate.

“This is his second year here, and he was actually the first child enrolled in the program in Brewer,” Brown said. “I’ve seen leaps and bounds in his work. The people here—I can’t say enough; they’re wonderful.”

Brown shared that she is hopeful, as Bryson prepares to enter kindergarten in the public school system: “I’m nervous because this has been our comfort zone, but I’m excited to see the next chapter in his growth.”



This joyful moment was made possible by the collaborative work between CDS and local public schools, including those in the Brewer School Department, which is part of the second cohort of school administrative units (SAUs) participating in the transition. Starting this fall, Brewer and 33 other SAUs will take on the responsibility of providing Free Appropriate Public Education (FAPE) and Child Find services under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), following a strong foundation laid by Cohort 1 in the 2024-2025 school year. Every child with a disability in the initial SAUs was fully supported within their local school communities—demonstrating the power of collaboration between CDS and SAUs.

According to Angela Moore, Director of Special Education for Brewer Schools, the transition has been a positive and collaborative process, as schools prepare to welcome children and provide seamless supports from day one.

“CDS has been so incredibly helpful,” Moore said. “Bragg and her team have been exceptional in making us aware of the students coming in, what their needs look like, and how we can plan for them.”

Moore highlighted how valuable it was to sit down with CDS staff in the spring and review the needs of each child in detail.

“That hour and a half saved me a lot of reading time; it was like a passing of the torch,” she explained. “They helped us to build trust and truly understand each student before they even step into our classrooms.”

While the shift from CDS to public schools is a significant structural change, families are already seeing the benefits: access to services within their communities, fewer transitions, and coordinated support from both agencies.

Heather Imferrera, whose son, Zachary, is moving from Two Rivers CDS to pre-K in Orrington (AOS 47), shared her enthusiasm about the services Zachary has received so far at Two Rivers and what he’ll receive in Orrington.

Zachary and his mom, Heather Imferrera.



“It has been amazing,” Imferrera said of her family’s experience.

Imferrera said she is excited that in his new setting this fall, Zachary will be able to receive speech and occupational therapy services, as well as specially designed instruction, while going to school with other kids in his community.

Taylor emphasized the importance of communication in helping families to feel confident: “We’re working to show that pre-K is going to be treated just like kindergarten or first grade. It’s their public school; it helps people to understand and feel more at ease.”

Both CDS and SAUs are learning from the first cohort of schools that began this transition in 2024, and those lessons are making a difference.



“We definitely learned from the first year,” Bragg said. “Now that we’re going into the second year, everybody’s on a better timeline and has more information.”

Bragg also mentioned that a few larger SAUs that CDS has been working with have given them “rave reviews” in the process of this transition.

Bragg described the Stepping Stones Preschool Graduation as a confirmation of what CDS and its partners have been able to achieve: “It’s a huge milestone—for the kiddos and their families. It’s good to know we were able to meet their needs.”

The Maine DOE, through the Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education (OSSIE) and its CDS teams, continues to support this statewide effort with policies, resources, and guidance. Local SAUs, in turn, are building the capacity to serve children close to home, creating a more inclusive and supportive early education system.

Moore summed it up: “We’ve been ‘linking arms’ with CDS to make sure no child goes unserved or unidentified. That partnership has helped us to prepare classrooms, train staff, and really know the students before the first day. This transition is about doing what’s right for kids—and that’s what we’re focused on.”

As the ceremony concluded with high-fives, hugs, and photos, the mood was hopeful and celebratory. These young graduates may be small in size, but they’re stepping into big new opportunities—well-prepared, well-supported, and ready to thrive.

Looking ahead, Cohorts 3 and 4 of the CDS transition will follow over the next two years, guided by the lessons learned and best practices developed through this collaborative approach. This phased, deliberate transition reflects Maine’s commitment to providing high-quality, inclusive services for children and families—meeting them where they are.

Two Rivers CDS, the Brewer School Department, and the Maine DOE Office of Special Services and Inclusive Education contributed to this article, written as part of a series highlighting the ongoing efforts of CDS and public schools in providing comprehensive educational services to Maine’s children with special needs. To submit a good news story to the Maine DOE, please fill out the good news submission form.