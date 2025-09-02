The Recovery Team - North Little Rock Sounds the Alarm on Untreated Addiction in Arkansas During National Recovery Month

The Recovery Team - North Little Rock

With more than 70% of Arkansans with addiction going untreated, The Recovery Team – North Little Rock calls for ending stigma and expanding treatment access.

It’s our job as care providers to dismantle that shame, so every person feels safe to reach out and begin their journey to recovery.” — Dr. Sal Raichbach, chief clinical officer, The Recovery Team

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- More than 70 percent of Arkansans who need addiction treatment don’t get the help they need, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. September marks National Recovery Month, a national observance aimed at increasing awareness of addiction and mental health treatment and recovery. The Recovery Team - North Little Rock is on a mission to sound the alarm about these staggering, untreated addiction rates in the Natural State.One of the primary barriers to treatment is shame. “Stigma is the silent barrier that keeps people trapped in isolation,” said Dr. Sal Raichbach, chief clinical officer at The Recovery Team - North Little Rock. “It’s our job as care providers to dismantle that shame, so every person feels safe to reach out and begin their journey to recovery.”Comprehensive Treatment for Addiction and Mental Health DisordersThe Recovery Team - North Little Rock provides treatment for substance use disorder , co-occurring disorders and mental health disorders. The facility offers a partial hospitalization program (PHP), where patients receive treatment during the day and return to a supportive residential living environment in the evening.The Recovery Team’s comprehensive program empowers individuals through a blend of evidence-based therapies and whole-person support. Services include cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, motivational interviewing, codependency counseling and medication-assisted treatment.The Recovery Team - North Little Rock also offers a valuable diagnostic tool to patients known as GeneSight. GeneSight is an advanced DNA test that shows how your genes affect medication response to avoid a stressful trial-and-error process, taking the guesswork out of medically assisted treatment and helping to speed recovery.Each aspect of the program is designed to treat both the substance use disorder and the underlying emotional or psychological issues that often accompany it. “We see untreated mental health issues driving people to self-medicate with drugs or alcohol. We also observe individuals who began with a substance use disorder and went on to develop or worsen psychiatric symptoms before getting help,” said Tiffany Terry, executive director at The Recovery Team - North Little Rock. “We must stop this vicious, escalating cycle in our community.”Part of stopping the cycle is preventing relapse. According to the National Institutes of Health, about half of people struggling with addiction will relapse and 85 percent of those relapses happen within the first year. The Recovery Team - North Little Rock focuses on a structured path for patients to gradually step down from care and reintegrate into a new lifestyle. The facility emphasizes relapse prevention and aftercare planning.Lucas Reisner gradually stepped down from care, starting at a detox program, continuing at a residential inpatient and partial hospitalization program. “I am living my best life today and I wouldn't have been able to do it if I didn't ask for help.”National Recovery Month serves as a reminder that with the right treatment, support, and aftercare resources, recovery is possible for everyone.About The Recovery Team - North Little RockThe Recovery Team - North Little Rock, a division of Haven Health Management, is committed to expanding access to recovery and relapse prevention resources across the Natural State. The facility delivers evidence-based therapies. The center specializes in a partial hospitalization program, relapse prevention, aftercare planning and alumni services, offering ongoing recovery support long after treatment ends.The program is accredited by The Joint Commission and certified by LegitScript. The Recovery Team - North Little Rock is located at 111 Smart House Drive, North Little Rock, Arkansas 72114.

