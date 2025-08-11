DNA Testing Fast-Tracks Mental Health Treatment for Patients at Indiana Center for Recovery

GeneSight® Testing at Indiana Center for Recovery Indiana Center for Recovery in Terre Haute Results from GeneSight® at Indiana Center for Recovery Lobby at Indiana Center for Recovery in Terre Haute

GeneSight testing at Indiana Center for Recovery helps match patients to effective medications sooner, reducing side effects and speeding recovery.

We’re seeing patients come to us who are beginning to have hope again after years of trying to find the right medication.” — Ashley Scobee, therapist at Indiana Center for Recovery in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, August 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- People seeking recovery are finding relief faster with a genetic test that takes the guesswork out of finding mental health medication in the Wabash Valley. More than one in five adults – 23.1% – experience mental illness each year, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. People seeking mental health treatment often experience a trial-and-error process to find the right medication for them. Meanwhile, their symptoms continue and often with uncomfortable side effects.The test, called GeneSight, is helping patients at a critical time. “By testing early, we can now predict how a patient will most likely metabolize antidepressants and mood stabilizers before prescribing, getting them on a faster path to recovery,” said Dr. Michael Kane, chief medical officer at Indiana Center for Recovery The Indiana Center for Recovery staff members use a cheek swab on patients to analyze how their genes might respond to certain medications. Once GeneSight results are ready, Terre Haute staff work with patients to help them understand the results and create a personalized treatment plan tailored to their needs.“We’re seeing patients come to us who are beginning to have hope again after years of trying to find the right medication,” said Indiana Center for Recovery therapist Ashley Scobee. Richard Gussler was able to address both substance use disorder and mental health for the first time at Indiana Center for Recovery in Terre Haute . “I wake up every morning happy that the Lord gave me another day. I can’t wait to see what’s next,” he said.Addiction and Mental Health Disorders Treatment in Wabash ValleyIndiana Center for Recovery in Terre Haute offers treatment for substance use disorder, co-occurring disorders and mental health disorders. The levels of care include an intensive outpatient program, an outpatient program and a virtual evening intensive outpatient program. The virtual program removes geographic and transportation barriers to care. Patients can maintain their daytime commitments, such as work or school, helping them integrate recovery into their daily routines.Therapeutic approaches include cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, acceptance and commitment therapy, motivational interviewing, codependency counseling and trauma-focused therapy.About Indiana Center for RecoveryIndiana Center for Recovery is committed to expanding access to substance use and mental health care across the Hoosier State, with GeneSight testing offered in Terre Haute, Bedford, Bloomington, Indianapolis and South Bend. The Terre Haute facility specializes in evidence-based outpatient programs, relapse prevention, aftercare planning and alumni services, offering ongoing recovery support long after treatment ends.The program in Terre Haute is accredited by The Joint Commission and by the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. Indiana Center for Recovery’s Terre Haute facility is located at 135 E Hospital Lane, Terre Haute, Indiana 47802.

