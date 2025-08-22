Swimming Suspension on Long Island Beaches

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that swimming remains prohibited at Atlantic Ocean state park beaches on Long Island. Unsafe surf conditions resulting from Hurricane Erin continue. There is also considerable beachfront flooding which requires beach facilities to begin floodwater assessment and removal.

“Safety is New York’s top priority and during this hurricane season, we must ensure that beachgoers aren’t put in harm’s way,” Governor Hochul said. “While Hurricane Erin has left the area, we are unfortunately unable to lift restrictions due to flooding and rough surf along our Long Island coast. We hope to resume swimming in the coming days once conditions improve.”

State Park lifeguards and staff found potentially dangerous high surf, rip currents, coastal flooding and beach erosion earlier this week and determined conditions were not safe for swimming. After continued monitoring, it was determined to not resume swimming at Robert Moses, Jones Beach, and Hither Hills State Parks. All three Atlantic Ocean beaches experienced significant tide levels, with extensive flooding at the Jones Beach beachfront and areas at Robert Moses and Hither Hills.

New York State Parks Commissioner Pro Tempore Randy Simons said, “I’m grateful for the quick and extensive beach and water assessment and monitoring from our Long Island regional staff, lifeguards and Park Police that keep our visitors safe. We urge park visitors to follow all directions from lifeguards and park staff as we continue to assess flood damage and dangerous swimming conditions.”