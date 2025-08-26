Pro-Level Strategies for Reinvention in New Release from Former NFL QB

BJ Coleman releases "The Pivot" with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- "The Pivot: The Playbook for Facing Life’s Challenges and Coming Out a Winner" by BJ Coleman is now available on Amazon and other booksellers . The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.Former NFL quarterback and current healthcare CEO BJ Coleman shares his playbook for turning life’s toughest transitions into comeback stories. "The Pivot" blends Coleman’s compelling personal experiences, from being drafted and eventually cut by the Green Bay Packers to thriving in the boardroom. Coleman’s tactical tools help readers through career shifts, personal reinvention, and unexpected detours."The Pivot" provides a mindset change designed to help people take control of their next chapter. Whether you’re rebounding from job loss, moving on from a personal crisis, or launching a new venture, the exercises in Coleman’s book will build resilience, uncover unconscious strengths, and move your career forward with clarity and confidence.“Whatever your transition is, I hope you pick this book up, because we can pivot together. It’s written to help you create your personal pivot,” Coleman said. “I had to learn to create a new and fulfilling life beyond football. It hasn’t been easy. I have the battle scars of turf burns on my hands—and the battle scars of a business warrior as well. I had to learn a whole new playbook in corporate America. The NFL plays hard, but I have to tell you, I’ve learned that corporate America plays rougher.”This book is essential reading for anyone facing the question, “What’s next?” From athletes and veterans to parents re-entering the workforce and professionals reimagining their careers, "The Pivot" provides a trusted path through life’s big transitions so you can come out stronger on the other side.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About the AuthorBJ Coleman is a former professional quarterback and CEO based in Chattanooga, Tennessee. After being drafted by the Green Bay Packers, Coleman played professional football before transitioning into the business world. He now leads a behavioral healthcare company, using his leadership skills to turn struggling facilities into high-performing teams.Drawing on his personal and professional experiences, Coleman is passionate about helping others navigate life’s transitions with confidence and grit. His professional sports and corporate leadership background offers a unique perspective on resilience, reinvention, and success. Coleman enjoys mentoring young athletes and business leaders outside of his work, sharing his insights on thriving through change.About Forbes BooksFounded in 2016 in partnership with Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is the exclusive book publishing imprint of Forbes Media. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Authors are carefully vetted to ensure their stories and insights align with the Forbes mission of driving success through innovation and entrepreneurial thinking. For more information, visit books.forbes.com.Forbes Books Media Contact

