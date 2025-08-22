Maine DOE to Host Retro Report Professional Development Day for History and Civics Educators

The Maine Department of Education (DOE) is partnering with Retro Report to host a unique day of professional development for educators on Saturday, October 4, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Augusta.

This event will showcase a new resource collection funded in part by a Teaching with Primary Sources grant from the Library of Congress. This collection features 25 short films spanning post-Reconstruction U.S. history, each paired with a curated primary source pack and scaffolded writing outlines to support diverse learners.

Designed especially for middle and high school teachers of U.S. history and civics/government, as well as educators supporting special education students in these courses, the training promises practical classroom resources and collaborative learning opportunities.

Participants will receive a $150 stipend (upon completion of the post-professional development survey), as well as coffee and a catered lunch. Attendees are encouraged to bring a charged laptop and an eagerness to engage with high-quality instructional materials.

Registration is limited to the first 25 educators who sign up. Please register here.

For further information or questions, please contact Beth Lambert, Maine DOE Chief Teaching and Learning Officer, at beth.lambert@maine.gov.