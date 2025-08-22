Asphalt Shoulder Surfacing Project to Begin on U.S. Highway 83 in Hughes, Sully, and Potter Counties
For Immediate Release:
Friday, Aug. 22, 2025
Contact:
Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294
PIERRE, S.D. – On Tuesday Aug. 26, 2025, crews will begin a project to place asphalt shoulders on U.S. Highway 83 between the junction of U.S. Highways 14/83 and the intersection of U.S. Highways 83/212. The asphalt shoulder surfacing project will include Highway 83 in Hughes, Sully, and Potter Counties.
Traffic will be stopped and controlled through the work zone by flaggers and a pilot car when crews are actively working. Motorists can expect a delay of 15 -20 minutes while crews are working. During the shoulder preparation process, motorists are reminded to use caution and reduce their speed in areas where a shoulder drop-off is present.
A 14 foot-width restriction will be in effect for the duration of the project.
The prime contractor on the $7.7 million project is Border States Paving, Inc. of Fargo, ND. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.
About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.
For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.
Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.
-30-
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.