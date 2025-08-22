Asphalt Shoulder Surfacing Project to Begin on U.S. Highway 83 in Hughes, Sully, and Potter Counties

For Immediate Release:

Friday, Aug. 22, 2025



Contact:

Dean VanDeWiele, Pierre Area Engineer, 605-773-5294



PIERRE, S.D. – On Tuesday Aug. 26, 2025, crews will begin a project to place asphalt shoulders on U.S. Highway 83 between the junction of U.S. Highways 14/83 and the intersection of U.S. Highways 83/212. The asphalt shoulder surfacing project will include Highway 83 in Hughes, Sully, and Potter Counties.

Traffic will be stopped and controlled through the work zone by flaggers and a pilot car when crews are actively working. Motorists can expect a delay of 15 -20 minutes while crews are working. During the shoulder preparation process, motorists are reminded to use caution and reduce their speed in areas where a shoulder drop-off is present.

A 14 foot-width restriction will be in effect for the duration of the project.

The prime contractor on the $7.7 million project is Border States Paving, Inc. of Fargo, ND. The overall project completion date is Friday, Oct. 17, 2025.

