SDDOT, Highway Patrol, and National Weather Service Hosting Pre-Winter Travel Resource Webinar

For Immediate Release:

Friday, Nov. 7, 2025

Contact:

Julie Stevenson, Strategic Communications Coordinator, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, S.D. – On Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, from 10 - 11 a.m. (CT), the South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) in conjunction with the South Dakota Highway Patrol and the National Weather Service (NWS), will host an online Pre-Winter Travel Resource and Safety Webinar via Zoom. The virtual resource webinar is open to all media, local and state agencies, as well as the general public.

During the webinar, information will be shared about the 2025-2026 winter weather forecast from the NWS. SDDOT and High Patrol staff will provide information about winter maintenance operations, safety tips, as well as the many resources available to travelers for informed travel decisions during winter weather.

“Each winter, South Dakotans place their trust in the SDDOT to keep our State highways open. From families traveling statewide for recreational purposes to truck drivers transporting goods that fuel our economy, everyone depends on a reliable and safe public transportation system,” said Operations Director, Craig Smith. “Last winter, SDDOT introduced a new text notification service that provides subscribers with direct updates for any winter-related Interstate closure. This free service builds upon our SD511 system, making it even easier for drivers to access current information seamlessly.”

SDDOT and HP will also discuss the new Variable Speed Limit (VSL) system installed along Interstate 29 near Brookings. The VSL system is designed to advance safety during winter driving conditions.

Registration:

Registration for the Zoom event is available at https://state-sd.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_tqLfurKfQ-qoreeaA2KOPg.

Please join us for this informative webinar to learn about the winter weather travel resources available to stay safe and ahead of the storm.

SDDOT Resources:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system. Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

SDDOT Winter Weather Hub:

The SDDOT offers a one-stop web page for all winter-related road conditions at https://dot.sd.gov/winter-weather-hub. This web page provides press releases for South Dakota Interstate closures, links to SD511 services, real-time photos and videos of snowplow maintenance operations, downloadable safety posters, and additional travel resources.

Interstate Closure Texts:

To receive South Dakota Interstate winter-related closure updates, subscribe to a free text-in service. To subscribe, text SDInterstates to 605-836-8836. Subscribers can unsubscribe at any time.

SD511:

For the latest road and weather conditions, please use https://www.sd511.org or dial 511. Sign up for customized notifications, a free service that allows users to receive text messages and/or email notifications about road closures and travel advisories along routes of their choice. The SD511 app is also available for download, providing travelers with real-time information at their fingertips.

Social Media:

Stay up-to-date with winter-related travel conditions by following SDDOT on Facebook, (X), Instagram, and LinkedIn.

