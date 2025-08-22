Dermatology Medical Communications Leader Physician Resources Receives National Recognition from EXHIBITOR Magazine

EXHIBITOR Magazine's 22nd Annual Corporate Event Awards honors Physician Resources for its vision for the largest US dermatology NP/PA educational conference.

Recognition by EXHIBITOR Magazine's 22nd Annual Corporate Event Awards is a tremendous honor. It validates what we do at Physician Resources to support the practice with education behind the scenes.” — Stacey Moore, Physician Resources, LLC

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physician Resources, LLC is pleased to announce that it has received Honorable Mention in EXHIBITOR Magazine's 22nd Annual Corporate Event Awards for its successful production of the DEF Essential Resource Meeting 2024 (DERM2024) NP/PA CME Conference. The awards celebrate excellence in event-marketing strategy and execution, as judged by a panel of marketing-industry experts.

A total of 7 honorees were selected from across 15 categories (including virtual and hybrid events). The Honorable Mention in the Private Trade Show category recognizes the work of Physician Resources on behalf of its client, the Dermatology Education Foundation (DEF).

“Our team is thrilled to be recognized for the highly successful DERM2024 NP/PA CME Conference, which has become the largest national level CME conference for NPs and PAs in dermatology,” said Stacey Moore, CEO & Managing Director, Physician Resources, LLC.

Since its inception in 2001, Physician Resources, LLC is the most experienced medical education and communications company exclusively in the dermatology industry. In addition to the annual in-person DERM NP/PA CME Conference in Las Vegas, Physician Resources also plans and manages local, regional, and national in-person and virtual meetings. The company--with expertise that also includes non-profit foundation and society management, publication and communications planning and execution, and strategic partnership development and support--represents several other non-profit organizations, individual physicians, and pharmaceutical/device clients in dermatology.

The theme for DERM2024 was inspired by the Marvel® universe and built upon the tag line, “Dermatology heroes aren’t born…They’re trained!”

“We pride ourselves on our dedication to quality education, and we have become convinced that learning becomes much more meaningful when we integrate a fun theme or develop specific messages into programs,” Ms. Moore said. “Importantly, this isn’t about just wearing costumes to an event or meeting. For us, the theme guides virtually every aspect of meeting planning and execution. It shapes educational presentations, social media, market research data collection, it provides engaging diagnostic or therapeutic topics, and, of course, inspires creative complementary educational offerings.”

Physician Resources oversees every aspect of the DERM NP/PA CME Conference, from agenda and content development and fundraising and exhibitor management to marketing, onsite branding, social media engagement and promotion, and ancillary events management.

From the first social posts that announce the theme to the signage that greets each arriving attendee, Physician Resources focuses on a service-driven, seamless experience for attendees, faculty, and sponsors, all connected by the continuity of a unique annual experience. The Physician Resources team offers particular thanks to the faculty and DEF Advisory Council Members who provided stellar education, and specifically in the long-term planning aspects, thanks to Jennifer Reed, Meeting Coordinator, for leading sponsor/exhibitor communication and services as well as management of catering and event services; Paul Winnington and Elisa Damato for editorial content management and planning; Kelley Tangredi for art/creative direction; Kris Wotipka and Ben Anderson for audiovisual services; Noah Deitch, Social Media Director, for managing social media marketing; and Jay Findlay for photography services.

Ms. Moore stated, “Recognition by EXHIBITOR Magazine's 22nd Annual Corporate Event Awards is a tremendous honor and it validates what we do at Physician Resources to support the practice with education behind the scenes. This company is founded on serving dermatologists, dermatology NPs and PAs, and other healthcare providers in the dermatology clinic to support the highest levels of patient care. At the end of the day, all the planning on behalf of the DEF aligns with that mission. Consistent education for everyone in the practice is key to driving clinical innovation and advancing patient care.”

DERM2024 Highlights: The Ultimate Dermatology NP & PA Conference Experience

