Physician Resources Continues to Innovate in Dermatology Education

Stacey Moore, CEO of Physician Resources, with Dr. Lawrence Eichenfield at the recent AARS Scientific Symposium at SID.

Longest-running, dermatology-focused medical education and communications company provides an update on new and existing programs.

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physician Resources, LLC, a medical education and communications company dedicated exclusively to dermatology, is pleased to highlight continued innovations in continuing medical education with a global perspective.

Earlier this month, Physician Resources announced the inaugural Health & Wellness (H&W) Global Dermatology CME Conference to be held November 13-16, 2025 at The Sanctuary Resort on Kiawah Island, an exclusive resort in South Carolina. H&W Global Alliance founders, Drs. Firas George Hougeir and Jonathan Weiss, with Stacey Moore, Physician Resources' CEO, have created a new dermatology conference on a national scale to bring global evidence stateside for discussion and exploration.

The H&W Global Dermatology CME Conference represents the first major global dermatology conference dedicated to presenting a cross-cultural, multi-experiential perspective to US dermatologists, dermatology nurse practitioners (NPs), dermatology physician associates/assistants (PAs), and other allied specialists. With its thoughtfully selected international faculty, combined with US academicians and esteemed clinicians, this novel conference provides the opportunity for a domestic audience to interact with global thought leaders and gain new insights without the need for extensive travel or time out of the clinic.

“Helping to form the H&W Global Alliance with renowned leaders, such as Drs. Weiss and Hougeir, fits with our long-term mission at Physician Resources of credible CME conference offerings. The entire Physician Resources team is honored to collaborate on this important new educational initiative,” says Ms. Moore, who is also Managing Director of Physician Resources. “Around the world, there are different approaches to patient management and disease treatment in dermatology, and we often do not hear the discussions outside of advisory boards regarding the significant contributions of our global leaders and pharmaceutical companies making advances.”

Physician Resources continues to create and produce unique educational events across the country for a variety of dermatology healthcare audiences. Earlier this month, the company planned and hosted the American Acne and Rosacea Society (AARS) 12th Annual Scientific Symposium at the Society for Investigative Dermatology. The program featured researchers from major universities who presented new findings related to the pathophysiology and management or disease impact of acne, rosacea, and hidradenitis suppurativa. Among the presenters was Amanda Nelson, PhD, Associate Professor of Dermatology, Department of Dermatology, Penn State College of Medicine in Hershey, PA. She presented intriguing findings, based on several years of research, that point to potential new therapeutic candidates for severe acne. Separate from their work with the AARS, Physician Resources is proud to have collaborated with Dr. Nelson and her team to secure research funding to Penn State with Dr. Diane Thiboutot.

As part of its ongoing collaboration with the Dermatology Education Foundation (DEF), a non-profit organization focused on education and mentorship among dermatology NPs and PAs, Physician Resources has reinvigorated the DEF Biologic and Small Molecule CME Bootcamp Series with the introduction of a Harry Potter-inspired theme. Ms. Moore explains, “Education does not have to be boring or have a curriculum that does not evolve and adapt to the learner. We continuously evaluate the general session content to engage our faculty and attendees in a different way. We weave the theme into every aspect of the experience for the learner. We take all the interactions among healthcare professionals and industry seriously and with great consideration to hosting unique events that join colleagues and industry representatives who seek equal parts knowledge and entertainment at all of our events. We can be counted on to do our best for the value of the audience.” The DEF Biologic and Small Molecule NP/PA CME Bootcamp has become the longest-running, in-person regional meeting series designed for the busy dermatology NP/PA, access coordinator, medical assistant and their employing physician who is looking for practical and easy to use information to help with treatment selection for patients with inflammatory skin diseases.

Introduction of the new theme allows for more meaningful learning, as attendees are engaged in becoming diagnostic and treatment “wizards” for their patients. New meeting features include interactive small group exercises in which attendees are split into “houses” representing mechanisms of action—similar to the houses of Hogwarts—and must argue their superiority based on the available data. For years, Bootcamp faculty have talked about the “sorting hat” of therapeutic selection, which served as the inspiration for the theme. The next Biologic and Small Molecule NP/PA CME Bootcamp is free for all participants and will be held June 7, 2025 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Later this summer, Physician Resources will produce the DEF Essential Resource Meeting 2025 (DERM2025) NP/PA CME Conference with its theme, “Catch the Big Wave of Dermatology Innovation and Education.” As the content developer and meeting planner for the largest national NP/PA conference in the country, Physician Resources has continued to drive evolution of this program.

In addition to its theme—which is integrated across all educational sessions, networking events, meal functions, and more—the conference has been transformed with the introduction of a 2nd Annual CME Career Development Symposium and a visual muralist who captures all of the general session CME presentations. New this year is a keynote speaker and panel discussion addressing wound care, UV safety, and dermatology patient counseling with World Champion Surfer Bethany Hamilton and Drs. Suneel Chilukuri and Gilly Munavalli. DERM2025 also hosts a CME dermoscopy course and has social networking functions each night.

“For our non-profit clients and others, we explore the evidence in dermatology and distribute information in the best, most-engaging way possible for the intended audience. We work with the highest caliber with faculty who demand quality, whether for an in-person conference experience or across video and virtual education, podcasts, digital newsletters, and social media offerings,” adds Ms. Moore. “We will continue to create more for the dermatology specialty and are positioned to strive to do better every year. The Board-certified dermatologist and their staff deserve the highest level of education delivered consistently by a group who is committed to their specialty.”

