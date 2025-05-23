DEF Biologic & Small Molecule CME Bootcamps Invite Attendees to 'Master the Magic of Treatment Selection'

Attendees and faculty debate the benefits of different treatments.

The longest-running, continuously updated, in-person meeting for dermatology NPs & PAs focuses on diagnosis and treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

MONTCLAIR, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offering attendees the opportunity to “Master the Magic of Treatment Selection,” the Dermatology Education Foundation’s (DEF) Biologic & Small Molecule CME Bootcamp comes to Scottsdale, AZ on June 7 and to Huntington Beach, CA on October 11, 2025. The DEF Biologic & Small Molecule CME Bootcamp is the longest-running, continuously updated, in-person meeting designed for the busy NP/PA, access coordinator, MA and their employing physician who is looking for practical and easy to use information to help with treatment selection for patients with inflammatory skin diseases.

New this year, DEF has introduced a theme for the series, inspired by the popular Harry Potter books and movies.

“Master the Magic of Treatment Selection,” captures the focus on helping prescribers understand and use the full range of therapies available for inflammatory skin diseases.

“We’ve always talked about ‘putting on our sorting hat’ to decide which biologic is best for each patient. We took that concept and expanded it,” says DEF President and Bootcamp Faculty member Joe Gorelick, MSN, FNP-C. “At the DEF, education is truly at the foundation of all that we do, but we also recognize that learning should be fun. Accio! Join us for an incredible, one-of-a-kind learning experience. We want all attendees to leave the Bootcamp with the confidence that they can deliver the highest level of care possible for their patients.”

The Bootcamp programs are known for a mix of presentations, discussion panels, and group exercises, such as the battle of the “houses” that pits different categories of biologics against each other. The agenda covers diagnostic and therapeutic considerations intended to help the attendee become a dermatology wizard for patients with atopic dermatitis (AD), eczema, psoriasis (PsO), psoriatic arthritis (PsA), hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), alopecia areata (AA), vitiligo, prurigo nodularis, and urticaria. Expert faculty comprised of dermatology nurse practitioners (NPs), physician associates/assistants (PAs), and Board-certified dermatologists take a case-based approach to education, focused on strategies to optimize patient outcomes. The programs are produced for DEF by Physician Resources, LLC.

The DEF will provide to eligible health care providers who attend the full day program a $100 Travel Stipend that can be used to offset travel expenses. Parking fees for all attendees will also be covered. The $100 travel stipend is available to the following categories of practicing healthcare professionals who are registered and attend the full day of the program on Saturday, June 7, 2025: NP; PA; Nurse; Biologic Coordinator; Resident; Student; MD/DO; Pharmacist; Medical Assistant; Office Manager. The stipend will be provided in the form of a digital Gift Card to be distributed after the conference concludes. Exhibiting company representatives or any industry employees are NOT eligible for the $100 travel stipend.

The 2025 DEF Biologic & Small Molecule CME Bootcamps will be held:

• Saturday, June 7, 2025

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess, 7575 East Princess Drive, Scottsdale, AZ

• Saturday, October 11, 2025

Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa, 21500 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

About DEF

The Dermatology Education Foundation (DEF), a non-profit 501(c)(3) corporation, was founded to inspire dermatology nurse practitioners (NPs) and physician associates/assistants (PAs) to achieve a professional balance between the art of healing, the power of diagnostic skills, and case-based assessment and training. The DEF is dedicated to improving dermatology patient outcomes through all of our educational channels. Through regional and national level education, mentorship, and career development resources, the DEF is well positioned as the only non-profit started by NPs and PAs to benefit them and their group practices to provide the best patient care in dermatology.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.