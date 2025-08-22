Rebecca Schaefer Recognized by Influential Women in 2025

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women is proud to recognize Rebecca Schaefer as part of its 2025 Honorees, celebrating her leadership, impact, and commitment to empowering others in the workplace and beyond. Rebecca Schaefer, a seasoned strategic operations professional, is making waves in her current roles supporting C-suite executives at CrossLink and GlobalMed Logistix. With a robust background in executive assistance, project management, and internal communications, she collaborates closely with senior leaders to enhance operational effectiveness and foster a vibrant company culture.In her dual capacities at CrossLink and GlobalMed Logistix, Rebecca plays a pivotal role in managing the complex calendar of the Chief Operating Officer, ensuring the smooth coordination of critical engagements. Her expertise extends to spearheading multi-faceted operational projects, where she has successfully overseen the establishment of new offices and optimized resource allocation to improve operational efficiency. Additionally, she is responsible for crafting a range of communication materials, from contracts to social media content, that effectively convey the organizations' messages to both internal and external audiences.Rebecca’s impact is further felt in her management of the recruitment and hiring processes, where she enhances the candidate selection and onboarding experience. Her leadership of the culture committee highlights her commitment to promoting an inclusive and engaging workplace, as she curates innovative events that strengthen employee connections and bolster company morale.Academically, Rebecca holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media Studies from The University of Georgia. This educational background, combined with her extensive corporate experience, has equipped her with the skills necessary to lead initiatives that drive organizational improvement and foster a dynamic workplace environment.Recognized for her exceptional communication abilities, collaborative approach, and meticulous attention to detail, Rebecca thrives in high-pressure settings that prioritize inclusivity and innovation. Her unwavering passion for instigating meaningful change is complemented by her dedication to developing systems and strategies that promote sustainable growth and operational success.Learn More about Rebecca Schaefer:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/rebecca-schaefer Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.