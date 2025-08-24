Viandka Carrillo international Colombian actress Stars in 'A Plan to Kill'

Her dedication to acting and the uniqueness of her performances have made Viandka Carrillo stand out as one of the most distinctive Colombian actresses of her generation, earning recognition for her ability to transform every role into an memorable one. With a distinguished and iconic look, Viandka Carrillo became one of the official faces of UNO: No Mercy, a national and international campaign that highlighted her presence as both an actress and cultural figure with global appeal. A graduate of the New York Film Academy in California, Viandka’s Carrillo work has strong academic foundation, and it has been at several film festivals around the world, reaffirming her place as an actress and filmmaker whose projects resonate on an international stage Viandka Carrillo’s acting skills have been praised across projects in film, television, and music videos, while her striking modeling work has further established her as a versatile artist capable of commanding the screen and the camera with equal strength. As an actress, Viandka Carrillo is the creative mind and performer behind the visual projects of indie band The Citie, directing and starring in their videos while shaping their unique artistic identity through her vision.

Known for her versatility as an actress, filmmaker, and acting coach, Carrillo’s latest mainstream role marks a defining moment in her U.S. career.

I get inspired every day, I have a very creative mind, which never gets quiet and helps me a lot in acting, but also helps me direct and create.” — Viandka Carrillo- Actress filmmaker

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Viandka Carrillo, Colombian actress, filmmaker, and creative voice , is stepping into a defining chapter of her career as one of the stars of Peacock’s series “A Plan to Kill”. The show, based on real-life crime stories, has been gaining attention for its cinematic reconstructions and gripping performances. Carrillo took on the lead role in the episode “Revenge in the Rockies”, based on the case of Devan Schreiner, is a performance that challenged her range and positioned her as a standout in the series.Carrillo’s portrayal is striking for its depth and emotional intensity, marking a turning point that not only affirms her strength as a lead actress but also elevates her visibility in the U.S. entertainment industry. For audiences, her work in “A Plan to Kill” is more than an extraordinary performance as well as a broad introduction to an artist whose versatility reaches across film, television, and music.Over the past decade, Viandka has been building a career that blends artistry with discipline. She has earned recognition with award-winning projects such as “Beautiful Ugly”, a short film that won her Best Actress at a televised festival presented by Kelly Osbourne on Cinémoi TV. Her credits also span international campaigns—including becoming one of the faces of UNO: NO MERCY—and major music videos, among them “Champagne”, which has surpassed 25 million views, and collaborations alongside global stars like Ariana Grande and JBalvin. Beyond acting, Carrillo is an accoladed filmmaker and an experienced acting coach, extending her creative perspective into directing, editing, and mentoring. She has led the visual direction and main performances for the indie band The Citie.She appeared in the festival-submitted musical short by “Azuri Moon”, and is set to headline “Mirrorball”, a new project in pre-production with a accomplished Venezuelan director, where she will carry the entire narrative as the sole speaking role. From Cúcuta, Colombia, to Los Angeles and Miami, Viandka Carrillo has defined herself as a talent of resilience, growth, and vision. With “A Plan to Kill”, she is not just starring in a crime series—she is affirming her place as one of the Colombian actresses shaping in the future of Young Hollywood.

Best Actress in a Fashion Film — Award Winner Viandka Carrillo at Cinémoi

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.