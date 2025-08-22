Kooshi Gourmet is Happy to Announce Their New 'Kooshi Kids' Meals Program Offering Clean, Gluten-Free Meals for Children

Just launched August 2025: Kooshi kids’ meals—organic, gluten-free & picky-eater approved. Healthy, chef-made kids meals are now available for existing clients.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kooshi Gourmet is excited to announce the recent launch of the Kooshi kids’ meals program, available to existing clients as of August 2025. This exclusive offering brings the same high standards of Kooshi’s adult meals to the youngest members of the household, without the drive-thru, preservatives, or dinner-time meltdowns.A New Chapter in Prepared Meal DeliveryAs a standout in prepared meal delivery in Los Angeles, Kooshi is making mealtime easier for families with young kids. The new Kooshi kids meals are crafted to satisfy both taste buds and parental peace of mind. Each dish is made from organic ingredients, is completely gluten-free, and features only free-range, wild-caught proteins with no preservatives in sight. With fun names like “Cheesy Mac Attack” and “Rainbow Veggie Magic Wands,” these meals are built to please even the pickiest eaters.How It Works (and Why It Tastes Amazing)This latest evolution in meal delivery services is available exclusively to existing Kooshi clients. For the low price of $249, each week families will receive 25 ready-to-heat containers: 5 organic proteins, 5 healthy carbs, 5 organic veggies, 5 healthy breakfasts, and 5 healthy snacks or desserts. The portions are set up to provide variety throughout the week, making daily meals easier, healthier, and more consistent. Deliveries arrive on Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday in secure, insulated cooler bags to meet the highest quality of freshness.Meals stay fresh for 2–3 days. There’s also the option to note any allergies or dietary restrictions during checkout.Why Parents and Kids Will Love ItLet the dinner table become a place of joy again, where parents relax, kids smile, and mealtime doesn’t come with a side of stress.Taste-first philosophy: With menu names that spark smiles and flavors kids actually enjoy, these meals make nutrition fun.Clean ingredients, no compromise: Kooshi sticks to organic, wild-caught, gluten-free, and preservative-free standards.Family-friendly convenience: Say goodbye to grocery lists, meal prep, and dinnertime battles.Built-in trust: Available only to current Kooshi clients, the program is an extension of the company’s already-loved service.Seamless experience: It fits effortlessly into Kooshi’s broader meal delivery services framework, from our kitchen to your doorstep.Looking AheadWith the Kooshi kids meals now live, Kooshi Gourmet continues raising the bar for thoughtful nutrition and family-focused convenience. This launch represents a natural expansion of the company mission to inspire balanced living at all stages of life. In the busy world of prepared meal delivery Los Angeles families finally have a kids’ option that’s healthy, creative, and hassle-free.About Kooshi GourmetSouthern California’s premier organic prepared meal delivery service, Kooshi Gourmet proudly serves the Greater Los Angeles and Orange County areas. Known for its fresh, chef-prepared meals delivered within 24 hours, Kooshi offers a wide variety of health-forward menus, from Signature and Keto to Mediterranean, Paleo, Detox, and now, the newly released Kooshi kids’ meals program.

