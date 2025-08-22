Bled Strategic Forum 2025: A Runaway World

SLOVENIA, August 22 - Grk began by emphasizing that foreign policy has, in recent years, re-entered the daily lives of Europeans—whether through the consequences of war, geopolitical upheavals, or climate crises. In this context, the Bled Strategic Forum serves as a crucial platform for dialogue, exchanging viewpoints, and seeking responses to complex global challenges. According to Grk, the forum’s core mission is to foster an environment where diverse actors actually listen to one another—not just talk past each other.

Originally launched following Slovenia’s 2005 OSCE Chairmanship, the first edition of the Bled Strategic Forum focused on the South Caucasus. Since then, the forum has grown from a small event of a few hundred participants into an internationally relevant platform. One of its most notable milestones was its contribution to the global water security debate, which started with a modest panel in Bled and eventually influenced the agenda of the UN Water Conference—proof that even small-scale initiatives can trigger global impact.

Grk also highlighted the growing inclusion of youth voices. Several participants of the Bled Youth Strategic Forum have gone on to become ministers and even prime ministers. This generational exchange—between emerging leaders and experienced diplomats—has helped strengthen confidence in Slovenian diplomacy, contributing to its growing international assertiveness.

This year’s 20th edition of the Bled Strategic Forum carries the title The Runaway World. Grk explains that the forum will examine the notion of a world drifting away—from Western influence and values—and the urgent question of whether Europe can still adapt, respond, and remain resilient amid these tectonic changes. This thematic focus will place Europe at the centre of the discussion: What does Europe want from the world? What can the world offer in return? And is Europe capable of transformation?

Rather than celebrating its 20th anniversary with ceremony, the forum’s organizers have opted for meaningful content. The BSF 2025 agenda will tackle critical topics such as European defence, technological and energy autonomy, disinformation, cyber security, climate change, and perhaps most importantly, the question of European identity. Grk stresses that the European Union remains a unique experiment in the international community—an ideal worth preserving and fighting for.

The forum can be followed live and across social media during this year’s gathering in Bled.

