Prime Minister Golob: We are setting an example in Europe of how to tackle housing issues

SLOVENIA, November 26 - Prime Minister Golob began by thanking those present for the invitation, while highlighting housing reform as one of the priorities of this term of office. "Housing affordability was identified as one of the key challenges not only for the younger generation but for society as a whole right at the beginning of the term of office. We could have rushed into it, but we took a holistic view of the whole issue and tackled this long-term issue in an appropriate and coordinated manner," he said.

He went on to emphasise that the Government had not only changed the legislation, thereby laying the foundation for the establishment of a special financial scheme with the Slovenian Export and Development Bank (SID), in which both republic and municipal housing funds will have a clear place. "In addition to securing funds from the budget, we have also laid the foundations for including development funds from the entire financial sector and the European Union in our housing scheme. We have not only secured long-term funds from the state budget, even though the funds are record-high, amounting to a billion euros over the next ten years. We have also laid the foundations for this billion to be supplemented by at least three times as much money from other sources," he emphasised.

The Prime Minister said that this would enable the ambitious scheme to be implemented. However, he stressed that legislation and funding are only two of the three pillars, with the third being transparency, coordination, and integration within the sector. "Only by reviewing the existing housing stock, reviewing land and pursuing an active land policy will we be able to ensure sufficient accessible land on which to build affordable housing," he stressed.

All these changes took place in three years, even before the European Commission set housing policy as one of its European priorities. "We are ready. When Europe recognised affordable housing as one of its priorities, Slovenia was already prepared. That is why Europe is now using us as an example to others of how to tackle this project in a comprehensive manner. We are one of the first in Europe to be able to use European funds effectively. We have laid the foundations, which will be implemented at full speed over the next ten years," he pointed out.

The Prime Minister concluded by saying that he was extremely pleased that cooperation between European development institutions and the Slovenian state had been presented and materialised for the first time at this conference. "I am confident that this conference, as well as all the next steps, will enable us to build apartments together, build homes for young families together, and above all, build a better society for the future," concluded Prime Minister Golob.

Minister of a Solidarity-Based Future Simon Maljevac emphasised in his speech the importance of cooperation between the state and international development banks. "International development banks play an extremely important role in Slovenia, as they have enabled the construction of several thousand public rental apartments over the past ten years, despite the absence of state funding. Their cooperation was crucial in achieving these results. The cooperation of development banks, both international and national, will also be essential in the future, as housing is one of the key development issues for Slovenia. We are pleased to note that the Council of Europe Development Bank and the European Investment Bank are paying considerable attention to this area, thus contributing to the further development and strengthening of housing policy. In addition, we welcome the strengthening of the role of the domestic SID bank," he emphasised.

The Vice-Governor of the Council of Europe Development Bank, Tomáš Boček, highlighted the importance of Slovenia's housing reform, which serves as a model for European efforts to address housing issues. "Slovenia stands out in this shared European effort. You do not wait for others to find solutions – you produce them. You demonstrate that housing policy works when it is based on real needs, informed by evidence and implemented through strong partnerships. Real progress, as Slovenia shows us, does not happen overnight. It is achieved through joint efforts," he said.

The Vice-President of the European Investment Bank, Ioannis Tsakiris, expressed support for Slovenia in implementing its extensive housing reform. "Today, we are not merely announcing a joint commitment to supporting affordable housing in Slovenia. We are opening a new era of Slovenian housing policy – an era in which investments will be coordinated, institutions will collaborate and the results will be tangible: more homes, better homes, stronger communities. The European Investment Bank and the EIB Group will stand by Slovenia every step of the way," he stated.

The conference "Turning Vision Into Homes: Slovenia's Affordable Housing Journey" provided a platform for presenting achievements, challenges and future directions in housing policy and investment.

The aim of the conference was to present activities in Slovenia, link them to activities at the European Union level, strengthen ties between international institutions and Slovenia, and increase the visibility of Slovenia's activities in recent years. The discussion placed Slovenian efforts within the broader European housing agenda, emphasising the shared responsibility and cooperation of all stakeholders – from the local to the European level – in addressing housing needs and bridging the existing gaps.

It should be noted that the current Government has identified housing reform as one of the key priorities of its term. An amendment to the Housing Act and the Act Regulating the Financing and Promotion of the Construction of Public Rental Housing have been adopted, laying the foundations for increased construction of public rental housing over the next 10 years.

With the Act Regulating the Financing and Promotion of the Construction of Public Rental Housing, the Government has secured budgetary resources for construction between 2025 and 2034 in the amount of €1 billion, or up to €100 million per year, for the construction of public rental and public assisted rental housing. The Government has not only significantly increased investment in the construction of public rental housing, but has also provided a long-term and predictable financing framework that gives public rental housing providers a clear signal and an appropriate framework for the planned and stable development of projects. With the adoption of the Act, the Government has also created new forms and sources of financing, thereby securing additional funds for the construction of public rental housing and involving new actors in the implementation of this task. The Act establishes an additional favourable source of credit through SID Bank.