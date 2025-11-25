Slovenia elected to the Executive Council of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons

SLOVENIA, November 25 - “The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) continues to play a key role in reinforcing the global framework for disarmament and non-proliferation. Slovenia remains firmly committed to the full, effective and universal implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention. After the end of its current term on the UN Security Council, Slovenia’s election to the OPCW Executive Council will allow it to remain proactive in maintaining international peace and security, since the OPCW is integral to these efforts. The election to the OPCW Executive Council is an important confirmation of our country’s work to date and recognition of its active and responsible role in the international community," said State Secretary Dr Melita Gabrič after the election.

The OPCW Executive Council consists of 41 seats, which are filled by Member States elected by regional groups for two-year terms. Slovenia has previously held a seat on the Executive Council from 2000 to 2002. The Executive Council is responsible for promoting the implementation of the Convention, approving inspections in States Parties and overseeing the work of the Organisation's secretariat. In the recent elections, Slovenia was running along Slovakia, Ukraine, Armenia and Russia for three vacancies in the Eastern Europe group.

In addition to Slovenia, Slovakia and Ukraine were also elected. As all three countries are strong supporters of the Chemical Weapons Convention and responsible members of the OPCW, we joined forces during the campaign. With 122 votes, Slovenia received the highest number among the five candidates.

The aim of the Chemical Weapons Convention, which was signed in January 1993 and entered into force in 1997, is to destroy all stockpiles of chemical weapons and prevent the production of new ones. The Convention established the OPCW, which is headquartered in The Hague. It has a special monitoring mechanism for carrying out inspections to ensure that States Parties comply with the Convention.

The Convention does not prohibit the development, production or use of chemicals for industrial, scientific, agricultural, medical, protective, military or public order and peaceful purposes, provided this does not conflict with the provisions of the Convention. The Chemicals Office of the Republic of Slovenia is the competent national authority responsible for its consistent implementation. The OPCW has played a key role in Syria, Iraq and Libya, as well as other crisis areas. It has become a global standard and one of the most successful examples of effective international arms control. In 2013, the OPCW was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of its activities in Syria.