More must be done to safeguard the human rights defenders who are protecting our right to freedom of religion or belief, OSCE human rights head says

WARSAW, 22 August 2025 – Greater efforts are needed to support human rights defenders working to protect freedom of thought, conscience, religion or belief as a core human right at the heart of our democracies, the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said on the International Day Commemorating the Victims of Acts of Violence Based on Religion or Belief.

“Across the OSCE region, individuals and entire communities face discrimination, harassment, and even targeted attacks for their beliefs,” said ODIHR Director Maria Telalian. “Human rights defenders work tirelessly to monitor and document these violations and abuses, and play a critical role in prevention and accountability, often at great personal risk. Their efforts not only help to protect this fundamental right, but also to foster resilient and inclusive societies.”

In recent years, rising government restrictions on religious activities and societal hostility toward religious and belief communities have been reported across the OSCE area. ODIHR has also noted a significant rise in racist, antisemitic, and anti-Muslim incidents in the aftermath of October 7, 2023, including the desecration of places of worship.

Human rights defenders are critical in exposing such abuses, yet they increasingly face threats, illegal surveillance, smear campaigns labelling them as ‘extremists’ or ‘foreign agents’, and strategic lawsuits aimed at silencing them. Women defenders and those from minority backgrounds are often disproportionately targeted. Failure to prevent such harm and unchecked attacks on human rights defenders embolden perpetrators and leave victims without support.

The OSCE’s participating states have committed to “fostering a climate of mutual tolerance and respect between believers of different communities as well as between believers and nonbelievers”. They have also recognized that human rights defenders should be free to “seek the promotion and protection of human rights and fundamental freedoms.”

Today, ODIHR calls on countries across the OSCE region to uphold these commitments by stopping practices that seek to hinder the work of human rights defenders and protecting those defending human rights, including the right to freedom of religion or belief.