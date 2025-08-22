STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates after police fatally shoot man in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Vermont (Friday, Aug. 22, 2025) — The Vermont State Police is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday night, Aug. 21, 2025, in Springfield.

Officers with the Springfield Police Department and members of the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department were on scene when the shooting occurred at about 9:30 p.m. on Valley Street between Common Street and Elm Terrace. No members of law enforcement were injured. The man who was shot was pronounced dead on scene.

Following standard protocol, the Vermont State Police is leading the investigation into this incident, including detectives with the Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations and members of the Crime Scene Search Team. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident is in its initial stages.

The state police will release the identity of the officers involved after 24 hours. The name of the deceased man is being withheld pending notification of relatives and further investigation.

Upon completion of the investigation, the Vermont State Police will turn over the case to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant State’s Attorney’s Office for independent reviews of the use of deadly force.

VSP asks that anyone with information that might assist investigators call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further details are currently available. The state police will provide updates as the case unfolds.

- 30 -