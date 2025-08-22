The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market Report 2025 | Growth Drivers, Trends, and Outlook Forecast Through 2029

It will grow to $22.53 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for orally disintegrating tablets has seen a significant surge in the past few years and is projected to escalate from $14.88 billion in 2024 to $16.20 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The historical growth can be associated with the increasing number of children and elderly populations, the escalating incidence of central nervous system disorders, the surge in demand for easy-to-use drug delivery method, the rising instances of dysphagia, and the heightened use of outpatient care.

The market for orally disintegrating tablets is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the coming years, with a projection to reach $22.53 billion in 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. Factors contributing to this expected growth during the forecast period include the escalating prevalence of chronic illnesses, an increased inclination towards self-care and self-medication, growth in the use of telemedicine and e-pharmacies, a heightened focus on individualized medical solutions, a surge in demand for vegan and allergen-free pharmaceutical products, and an aging demographic. Dominant trends predicted for the forecast period comprise the production of multi-drug orally disintegrating tablets, alliances with digital health mediums, enhancements in stable and portable packaging, advancements in taste-disguising technologies, and progress in formulation techniques.

Download a free sample of the orally disintegrating tablet market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25857&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Orally Disintegrating Tablet Global Market Growth?

The surge in neurological disorders is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the market for orally disintegrating tablets in the future. These disorders encompass medical issues affecting the brain, peripheral nerves, and the entire nervous system, causing disruptions to its normal operation. The primary reason behind the escalating number of such disorders is the longevity of life, as diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s become more prevalent with increased age, resulting in a boost in the overall cases count. Orally disintegrating tablets can aid in the management of neurological disorders as they facilitate easier and quicker administration of medication, especially for those with dysphagia or cognitive impairments. They also improve adherence to treatment, ensure punctual dosage, and boost the overall efficacy of the therapy. For instance, data from the Alzheimer's Association, an American voluntary health organization, in March 2023 showed that approximately 6.7 million Americans above the age of 65 are living with Alzheimer's dementia. The projections suggest a rise to 13.8 million by 2060. As a result, the escalating frequency of neurological disorders is contributing to the growth of the orally disintegrating tablet market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market?

Major players in the Orally Disintegrating Tablet Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Merck & Co Inc.

• Bayer AG

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• Novartis AG

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Viatris Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Orally Disintegrating Tablet Sector?

Key players in the orally disintegrating tablet market are prioritizing innovative drug formulation initiatives, such as designing patient-friendly drug delivery systems, to increase treatment compliance and enhance patient health outcomes. Such systems involve creating and administering medications designed to be patient-friendly and to provide an improved treatment routine and increased adherence to it. For example, Viatris Inc., a healthcare organization based in the United States, introduced Gen-Clozapine orally disintegrating tablets (ODT) in the Canadian market in May 2025. This new treatment option aids those suffering from treatment-resistant schizophrenia. Its distinct features make it a crucial inclusion in managing this disease in Canada. This product, being the introductory clozapine orally disintegrating tablet, dissolves speedily in the mouth without water, thereby benefiting patients who face challenges swallowing or following treatment regimens. The medicine is available in various potencies (12.5 mg, 25 mg, 50 mg, 100 mg, and 200 mg), enabling a patient-specific, adjustable, and accurate dosage titration. The use of clozapine, the only antipsychotic for treatment-resistant schizophrenia that has approval, ensures that the ODT formulation is in line with pre-established treatment guidelines.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market Share?

The orally disintegrating tablet market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Anti-Psychotics, Anti-Epileptics, Central Nervous System Stimulants, Anxiolytics, Anti-Parkinsonian Drugs, Anti-Hypertensives, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Anti-Allergy Drugs, Proton Pump Inhibitors, Other Drug Classes

2) By Disease Indication: Central Nervous System Disease, Gastrointestinal Disease, Cardiovascular System Disorders, Allergy, Other Disease Indications

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Drug Stores

4) By Consumer Type: Pediatric, Adult, Geriatric

Subsegments:

1) By Anti-Psychotics: Atypical Anti-Psychotics, Typical Anti-Psychotics

2) By Anti-Epileptics: Sodium Channel Blockers, GABA Analogs, Other Anti-Epileptics

3) By Central Nervous System Stimulants: Amphetamine Derivatives, Methylphenidate, Other CNS Stimulants

4) By Anxiolytics: Benzodiazepines, Non-Benzodiazepine Anxiolytics

5) By Anti-Parkinsonian Drugs: Dopamine Agonists, MAO-B Inhibitors, Other Anti-Parkinsonian Drugs

6) By Anti-Hypertensives: Beta-Blockers, Calcium Channel Blockers, ACE Inhibitors, Other Anti-Hypertensives

7) By Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs): Ibuprofen, Diclofenac, Other NSAIDs

8) By Anti-Allergy Drugs: Antihistamines, Corticosteroids

9) By Proton Pump Inhibitors: Omeprazole, Esomeprazole, Other PPIs

10) By Other Drug Classes: Antiemetics, Antimigraine Drugs, Other Therapeutic Classes

View the full orally disintegrating tablet market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orally-disintegrating-tablet-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Orally Disintegrating Tablet, North America held the predominant position in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is predicted to demonstrate the most rapid growth throughout the projected duration. The report encompasses all global regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Orally Disintegrating Tablet Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Tablets Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/tablets-global-market-report

Oral Solid Dosage Pharmaceutical Formulation Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oral-solid-dosage-pharmaceutical-formulation-global-market-report

Dental Flap Surgery Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dental-flap-surgery-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.