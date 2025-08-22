Joy To Go by Du Qingyu and Zhang Jun Wins Iron A' Design Award in Packaging Design Category

Joy To Go

Innovative Fast Food Packaging Design Recognized for Excellence in A' Packaging Design Award Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , one of the world's most respected and well-recognized awards in the field of packaging design, has announced Joy To Go by Du Qingyu and Zhang Jun as the winner of the Iron A' Design Award in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation demonstrated by the Joy To Go fast food delivery packaging.The Joy To Go packaging design stands out for its clever integration of a cute character IP named Joy with the food items, creating a cohesive and visually engaging design throughout the packaging system. This innovative approach not only adds a playful element to the packaging but also enhances the user experience by hinting at the opening mechanism, making it both fun and functional for consumers in the fast food industry.What sets the Joy To Go packaging apart is its ability to bring joy and happiness to consumers through its vibrant colors, flat illustrations, and removable Joy patterns that double as bookmarks. This unique feature allows customers to take home not only delicious food but also a lasting positive impression of the brand, fostering a deeper connection between the packaging and the end-users.The recognition from the A' Packaging Design Award serves as a testament to the exceptional design capabilities of Du Qingyu and Zhang Jun and their commitment to pushing the boundaries of packaging design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects within the studio and encourage further exploration of innovative packaging solutions that prioritize user experience, environmental sustainability, and brand identity.Interested parties may learn more at:About Du Qingyu and Zhang JunDu Qingyu and Zhang Jun are the founders of Joy Studio, established in 2020. Both graduated from the Academy of Fine Arts of Tsinghua University and Pratt Institute, they bring a wealth of experience in brand design, packaging design, IP, and UI design. Their diverse portfolio includes collaborations with renowned brands such as Nestle Coffee, Hilton, Mobike, Didi, JD, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Lenovo, showcasing their expertise in delivering innovative design solutions across various industries.About Joy StudioFounded in 2020, Joy Studio is a dynamic design studio led by Du Qingyu and Zhang Jun. With their educational background from the Academy of Fine Arts of Tsinghua University and the Pratt Institute, combined with over a decade of industry experience, the duo possesses a strong cross-domain capability in brand design, packaging design, IP, 3D, and interactive interface. Joy Studio has served a diverse range of clients, including fast-moving consumer goods, automobiles, and IT, working with prominent brands such as Nestle Coffee, Hilton, Mobike, Didi, ByteDance, JD, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Sony, and Lenovo.About A' Design AwardThe Iron A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate a solid understanding of design principles, creativity, and practical innovation within the packaging industry. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to their respective fields, providing solutions that improve quality of life and foster positive change. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensuring that only the most deserving works are recognized.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in packaging design. The award attracts a diverse range of participants, including innovative packaging designers, progressive design agencies, prominent packaging manufacturers, and influential brands. By participating in this competition, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and be celebrated for their exceptional packaging design skills. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is committed to promoting superior products and projects that benefit society and contribute to creating a better world through the power of good design.

