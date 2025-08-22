EVOLUTION ACADEMY CHARTER SCHOOL RECEIVES 'A' RATING FOR DISTRICT

2025 TEA Ratings for Evolution Academy Charter School



DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Evolution Academy Beaumont earned an “A” rating (92) for the fifth consecutive accountability cycleEvolution Academy Houston earned an “A” rating (92) for the third of 4 cyclesEvolution Academy Richardson continued to show steady growth, earning a “B” rating (89)Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced the 2024-2025 state accountability A-F ratings and Evolution Academy Charter School District received an A rating, with an overall score of 91. Evolution Academy Beaumont received an A Rating for the fifth consecutive accountability cycle with a score of 92. Evolution Academy Houston received an A Rating with a score of 92 for the third time of four accountability cycles. Evolution Academy Richardson continues to make great strides in obtaining a B Rating, with an improved score of 89. In addition to receiving an Academic “A” District Rating, Evolution Academy Charter School also earned an “A” in financial accountability, earning a Superior FIRST Accountability Rating.Schools and districts are graded on three criteria: student achievement, student progress and how well the school is closing its learning gaps. Student achievement and progress weigh the most and STAAR results are how the agency measures progress. Students are tested on different subjects: reading, math, science and social studies.College, career and military readiness (CCMR) remains a priority as the district celebrates these ratings and is revitalized in its mission to help students achieve academic, social and career success. Earlier this year, The District also announced the launch of its Graduate Now Texas-Flex Path program, an innovative online program designed to provide students 14-26 with a flexible, student-centered approach to earning their high school diploma. This initiative ensures that education remains accessible and achievable for students facing personal, academic, or financial barriers and is specifically tailored for students who are:● Behind in core subjects and need an accelerated pathway to graduation.● At risk of dropping out due to personal or academic challenges.● Seeking to re-engage in their education after leaving school.Through this program, students can customize their learning schedules to accommodate work, family responsibilities, and personal circumstances. It allows them the chance to pursue their education without compromising other essential aspects of their lives. With 24/7 access to coursework, dedicated academic support, and an adaptable learning environment, students are encouraged to complete their education on their terms.“We are proud of the progress on all of our campuses,” said Cynthia Trigg, founder and superintendent of Evolution Academy Charter School. “Our focus is always on students, and we remain committed to providing the resources and opportunities they need to succeed academically and post-secondary.”Evolution Academy is a public charter high school system and dropout recovery center. Founded in 2002, Evolution Academy offers one-on-one attention with a mix of traditional and computer-based instruction, which enables students to earn 2 or more credit hours every nine weeks, allowing them to catch up or graduate early. The schools also offer multiple career and technical education courses that prepare students for certificates in professional fields, including forklifting, food handling and business office specialist certifications. Evolution Academy offers a flexible school day schedule, where students can enroll in a four-hour morning or afternoon session.To date, Evolution Academy has graduated 4551 students, many of whom were unsuccessful in traditional school settings. Evolution Academy graduates have gone on to graduate from some of the top colleges and universities in the country, enlist in military service and embark on productive careers in the workforce. Evolution Academy has campuses in Richardson, Beaumont and Houston, Texas and has open enrollment year-round on all three campuses. Students can enroll online at www.evolutionacademy.org or visit one of the campuses to enroll in person.###About Evolution Academy Charter School (EACS)Founded in 2002, Evolution Academy Charter School has been a leader in innovative education for over 24 years. With campuses in Richardson (DFW), Spring (Houston), and Beaumont (Golden Triangle), the charter system is dedicated to providing personalized learning experiences that empower students to reach their full potential. Enrolled students receive 1:1 attention through a blend of traditional and computer-based instruction, enabling them to earn two or more credit hours every nine weeks and catch up or graduate early. EACS offers multiple career and technical education courses that prepare students for certificates in professional fields. Graduate Now Texas–Flex Path is EACS’s online pathway that lets students ages 14–26 finish high school on a schedule that fits work and family life, with 24/7 access to coursework and dedicated support. Open enrollment is available year-round for all three campuses. Students can enroll online at www.evolutionacademy.org

