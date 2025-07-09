NCTRCA Announces 2025 State of the Agency Luncheon: Celebrating 34 Years of Impact, Access & Economic Empowerment

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency (NCTRCA) proudly invites the public, partners, and certified firms to its 2025 State of the Agency Luncheon, a milestone celebration of 34 years of advancing small business growth through certification, connectivity, and capacity-building. The event will take place Friday, July 11, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Live! by Loews, 1600 E Randol Mill Rd, Arlington, TX 76011.This year’s luncheon is made possible with generous support from leading regional partners and stakeholders, including: Parkland Health & Hospital Systems, DFW International Airport, North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA), Dikita Enterprises, The Burrell Group, City of Irving, Dallas County, Tarrant County, Arlington Economic Development Corporation, City of Mesquite, Austin Industries, Dallas College, Abba Staffing & Consulting, Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses, and the Texas Rangers.Since its founding, NCTRCA has served as a catalyst for inclusive economic advancement—empowering minority-, woman-, veteran-owned, and small businesses across North Texas to compete, scale, and lead. The 2025 luncheon isn’t just a commemoration—it’s a forward-facing platform for strategy, progress, and the evolving future of certification in the region.Why Attend?• Celebrate 34 Years of Impact: Honor NCTRCA’s legacy of Access, Certifications, and Excellence, the ACE of small business success.• Connect & Collaborate: Engage with regional business leaders, agency executives, and certified suppliers shaping North Texas commerce.• Elevate Your Brand: Align with organizations and individuals driving equity through supplier diversity.• Look Ahead: Gain exclusive insight into NCTRCA’s 2025–2026 initiatives and evolving procurement trends.Luncheon Highlights• Recognition of outstanding certified businesses and partner agencies• Presentation of NCTRCA’s impact metrics and strategic outlook• Live entertainment and a curated plated lunch• Networking with procurement officers, decision-makers, and supplier champions2025 NCTRCA Honorees• Mr. Lucious Williams – Living Legend Award: Honoring a lifetime of extraordinary service and lasting contributions to the industry and community.• Jeff Postell, President & CEO, Post L Group – Business Legacy Award: Recognizing long-standing excellence, integrity, and impact through mentorship and leadership.• Robert Nance, CEO, Alliance Geotechnical Group – Executive Director's Award for Excellence: Celebrating exceptional dedication and support of NCTRCA’s mission.• Jesse L. Crawford, Chairman of the Board, NCTRCA – Chairman’s Award: Honoring outstanding leadership, advocacy, and dedication to the agency’s values.Featured Panel: Leading with LegacyJoin a compelling conversation with North Texas' most visionary business leaders—each leading thriving, NCTRCA-certified firms. This powerhouse panel explores what certification truly unlocks: access to opportunity, resilience, innovation, and long-term regional impact. Panelists include Eve Williams, President & CEO, Dikita; Jeff Postell, Post L Group; and Kayla Tucker Adams, CEO, KTA Media Group. These leaders are building legacy firms, investing in the next generation, and reshaping narratives. Dikita drives innovation and infrastructure. Post L Group champions the intersection of business and social impact. KTA Media Group is shifting the conversation and helping businesses define and elevate their brand stories and community impact in North Texas and around the globe.Expected Special State of the Agency luncheon guests include:• Kimberly Bizor Tolbert, Dallas City Manager• Martin Burrell, The Burrell Group• Rashad Raynor, The Voice of Dallas – Master of CeremoniesAngela Alexander, executive director of NCTRCA shared, “The State of the Agency Luncheon is an opportunity to reflect, recalibrate, and realign around our mission to fuel the momentum of small businesses. This year, we’re amplifying the undeniable value of certification as a lever for real, measurable progress.”Key Themes• The Power of Proof – Emphasizing the credibility and confidence certification provides.• Certifying Success – Celebrating the achievements of certified firms.• Igniting Opportunity – Highlighting growth, access, and strategic partnerships made possible through certification.Be A Part of What’s NextWhether you’re attending to celebrate progress, expand your professional network, or deepen your investment in inclusive economic development, this is your moment to be seen, be heard, and help shape what’s next.🔗 Register Here: https://secure.qgiv.com/for/nctrca/event/nctrca_stateoftheagency2025/ ###About NCTRCAThe North Central Texas Regional Certification Agency (NCTRCA) is a nonprofit certifying agency that advocates for the inclusion of minority-owned, woman-owned, veteran-owned, and small businesses. Through certification and strategic partnerships, NCTRCA strengthens supply chain networks and promotes equitable access to procurement opportunities across the region.To learn more or explore future sponsorship opportunities, visit www.nctrca.org For pre-event interviews and onsite media credentials, please email Kayla Tucker Adams at info@kaylatuckeradams.com, or Quin Williams at quin@kaylatuckeradams.com.

