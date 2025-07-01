National Philanthropist Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson Hosts FREE Vision Board Workshop and Pitch Competition for Women

This is an opportunity to experience a safe space dedicated to allowing you to be your authentic self without any judgments. This event is designed to wrap attendees in love, hope, and community.” — Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson, founder of Soul Reborn

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soul Reborn is hosting “Affirming the Vision: A Free Vision Board Experience for Women" event on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at Intuit Headquarters (5601 Headquarters Drive, Plano, TX, 75024). Founded by Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson, Soul Reborn is excited to host 100 women for an empowering and uplifting day in a supportive community environment. All vision board supplies will be provided. Sponsored by Soul Reborn, the workshop is free and attire is casual, but registration is required and can be completed here: https://brushfire.com/cherylmagazine/seminar/606581 Attendees will be treated to a gourmet breakfast and lunch, catered by Chef Felicia and prepared to fuel the body and soul. Throughout the day, they will engage in empowering discussions, such as a wealth session facilitated by Stacy Bowers of Simmons Bank. Attendees will also participate in special giveaways meant to inspire and motivate them on their journeys, as well as receive support from facilitators and fellow attendees alike. Intuit has generously donated the building to host the event, supporting Soul Reborn’s mission to educate and equip women with the tools for life and business.“This is an opportunity to experience a safe space dedicated to allowing you to be your authentic self without any judgments,” said Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson, founder of Soul Reborn. “This event is designed to wrap attendees in love, hope, and community. At a time when there are so many boundaries preventing them from transforming their life, it is more important than ever to continue circulating resources and support for women.”Additionally, attendees will witness the Soul Reborn Pitch, the winners of which will be announced during the event. Soul Reborn, in partnership with Simmons Bank, will be awarding a total of $7,500 in grants to women-owned businesses on the day of the event. There will be five judges for the pitch competition:● Sara Madsen Miller of 1820 Productions● Stacy Bowers of Simmons Bank● Stephanie Bowers of Texas Capital Bank● Sharan Allen and Karan Staggers of Agape Life Multicultural Services“Each judge brings an incredible background and expertise to the pitch competition and we are so thrilled to have them,” said Dr. Williamson. “It’s an honor to provide women the space and opportunity to pitch their business ideas, and more importantly to receive the feedback and support they need to bring them to fruition.”Black women are at the forefront of business ownership, making up the fastest-growing group of business owners. In the past 90 days, Soul Reborn has donated more than $58,000 in monetary contributions, services, and products, demonstrating its ongoing dedication to the community and helping women transform their lives.###INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES● For more information, press inquiries, or to schedule interviews, please contact Kayla Tucker Adams, KTA Media Group, info@kaylatuckeradams.com, 214-403-9852● Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson is available for interviews● Pitch competition winner will also be available for onsite interviewsABOUT SOUL REBORNSoul Reborn is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by best-selling author, transformational speaker, and entrepreneur Cheryl Polote Williamson. Through the help of community leaders, influencers, and volunteers, Soul Reborn focuses on transforming the lives of disadvantaged, disenfranchised, and previously incarcerated women by educating and equipping them with the tools for life and business.

