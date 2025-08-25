Empathy Innovations Foundation Announces Official Launch in Florida — Dr. James C. Wittig Joins the Board

Empathy Innovations Foundation a New Nonprofit Announces Official Launch in Florida — Dr. James C. Wittig Joins the Board

I am incredibly honored! Empathic doctors connect better with their patients and heal better! They achieve better outcomes! Empathy innovations will help doctors spend more time with their patients” — Dr. James C. Wittig

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Empathy Innovations Foundation today marks its official launch, establishing a new hub for public-benefit work in Florida under the leadership of its founder and Chairman, Dr. Tina Miranda. The Foundation is dedicated to harnessing empathy and innovation to address critical social challenges around the world.

Based in Miami Beach, Empathy Innovations Foundation brings together programming such as Empathy Clinics, Media Grants for Global Good, Advisory in Action: Humanitarian Leadership, and AI for Empathic Therapy—all designed to foster compassionate, high-impact solutions.

Leadership and Board Expansion

Founder Dr. Tina Miranda, a seasoned thought leader in the field of empathy-driven innovation, will continue to serve as Chairman and guide the Foundation’s strategic vision.

Joining the Board is Dr. James C. Wittig, a world-renowned orthopedic oncologist and academic leader. Dr. Wittig recently served as Chairman of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Morristown Medical Center and Medical Director of Orthopedic Oncology within Atlantic Health System—one of only about 100 orthopedic oncologists in the United States.

He is internationally recognized for his expertise in the treatment and research of pediatric and adult bone and soft tissue sarcomas, benign tumors, and metastatic disease. Dr. Wittig is also the co-author of Techniques in Orthopedic Surgical Oncology, the only textbook dedicated to surgical techniques in his specialty.

Throughout his career, Dr. Wittig has held prominent positions, including Vice Chair of Orthopedic Surgery and Chief of Orthopedic Oncology at Hackensack University Medical Center; Chief of Orthopedic Oncology at Mount Sinai Medical Center; and Assistant Professor at NYU, where he was awarded Teacher of the Year in 2007. He also trained at the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) during his fellowship at the Washington Cancer Institute.

The Foundation is also proud to highlight Dr. Suzanne Falla, an esteemed member of the Board and a seasoned healthcare executive with over two decades of leadership experience across both public and private hospitals and clinical practices in New York. Her expertise spans hospital operations, quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and systems-based performance improvement in high-acuity environments.

Since 2021, Dr. Falla has served as Chair and Executive Director of the Brain Fitness Foundation, a pioneering nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding equitable access to neuroscience-based interventions that are evidence-based, cost-effective, and scalable across diverse populations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Wittig to our board,” said Dr. Miranda. “His insights and leadership in medical innovation and compassionate care align perfectly with our mission to create inclusive, sustainable impact through empathy.”

Mission & Strategic Priorities

Empathy Innovations Foundation aims to:

- Foster empathetic healing and innovation in underserved communities via Empathy Clinics and tele-mental-health models.

- Support storytellers and digital campaigns through its Media Grants for Global Good.

- Cultivate global leadership through Advisory in Action, bringing together diverse voices in humanitarian policy.

- Advance human-centered AI in therapy, including empathy-enhanced support tools like ChatGPT-powered interventions.

Looking Ahead

With its official launch in Florida, the Foundation is focused on building programs that combine empathy and technology to drive measurable, sustainable change both locally and globally.

About Empathy Innovations Foundation

Empathy Innovations Foundation is a Florida-based nonprofit organization committed to advancing empathy and innovation as transformative forces for social good. The Foundation supports interdisciplinary initiatives designed to heal, uplift, and empower communities worldwide.

Visit: https://www.empathyinnovationsfoundation.org/

Media Contact

Reece Loftus

Empathy Innovations Foundation

www.empathyinnovationsfoundation.org

About Mandala Medical Group

Mandala Medical Group represents a range of businesses and a nonprofit foundation, all centered on improving patient health, wellness, and longevity. Founded by Dr. James C. Wittig, MD, Mandala is committed to medical innovation, compassionate care, and giving back through initiatives like the Pediatric Cancer Foundation New Jersey.

Learn more at https://www.mandalamedicalgroup.com or follow Mandala on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mandala-medical-group

Follow Dr. James C. Wittig

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/drjameswittig/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drjameswittig/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wittigorthopediconcology

