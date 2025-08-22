State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder and the University of Wyoming Malcolm Wallop Program Launch Military History Curriculum with the National Museum of Military Vehicles

State Superintendent Megan Degenfelder and the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) joined Dan Starks, founder of the National Museum of Military Vehicles (NMMV), to celebrate the launch of a vibrant series of curricula based around WWII, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War. The project is a collaboration between the WDE, the NMMV, the University of Wyoming Malcolm Wallop Civic Engagement Program, and four Wyoming teachers. The Daniels Fund also supported the initiative with a grant.

“This passion project has been in the making for over a year as part of our initiative to increase patriotism in schools,” said Degenfelder. “As we move toward America’s Semi-Quincentennial, we are excited to share this important content with Wyoming students, further instilling patriotism in future generations.”

The curriculum videos were created by the museum production staff with input from several teachers across the state and in partnership with resources from the Wallop Program. Materials are hosted in the WDE’s Civics Ed Center, providing free access to all Wyoming teachers, homeschool families, and other organizations.

“The short videos, summaries, lesson plans, and links to exercises and additional resources will help Wyoming teachers make these conflicts come to life for their students. They also do an excellent job demonstrating the central role that the United States has played in shaping the world over the last 80 years and the sacrifices our veterans have made to make our freedoms possible,” said Jean Garrison, Stewart Family Professor of Public Service and Director of the Wallop Civic Engagement Program.

Wyoming teachers involved in the project include: Kate Decker (Greybull Middle School), Allen Doty (Meeteetse School), Bryce Middelstadt (Kelly Walsh High School), and Aaron Makelky (Kelly Walsh High School), defining the lesson plans. Teacher participation was supported through funding from the Daniels Fund.

“It is so important that students can witness history and connect it to people they know or to their own experiences. Not only does the museum bring these things to life for our students, but it provides so many opportunities for educators to help their kids connect to our service members and our country,” said Decker.

“I was captivated by the experience of working with the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois. We are fortunate to have such a rich historical resource in our state, and I am grateful for the time I was able to spend exploring, learning, and asking questions. Hopefully my World War II Technology lesson will captivate students and get them interested in learning more about our nation’s history and the amazing museum in our home state,” said Makelky.

Watch a recording of the media event in Dubois.