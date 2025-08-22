Eagle Pass CBP officers apprehend fugitive wanted for weapons trafficking

EAGLE PASS, Texas- U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations, Eagle Pass Port of Entry officers detained a man wanted in Del Rio on a felony warrant for alleged weapons trafficking.

“Amid regular heavy traffic now that schools are back in session, our frontline CBP officers continue to maintain their vigilance and apprehended a traveler wanted for a weapons offense,” said Port Director Pete Beattie, Eagle Pass Port of Entry. “Apprehensions like these illustrate perfectly what our officers do every day to secure our borders and keep our communities safe.”

CBP officers escort a wanted person at a U.S. port of entry.

The fugitive apprehension occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 20 when CBP officers at the Camino Real International Bridge referred Jose de Jesus Rodriguez, a 66-year-old male lawful permanent U.S. resident, for secondary inspection. After escorting the passenger to secondary, subsequent biometric verification through law enforcement databases confirmed that the subject had an outstanding felony warrant for weapons trafficking issued by the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office. Rodriguez was turned over to Maverick County sheriff’s deputies for transport to jail and adjudication of the warrant.

The National Crime Information Center is a centralized automated database designed to share information among law enforcement agencies including outstanding warrants for a wide range of offenses. Based on information from NCIC, CBP officers have made previous arrests of individuals wanted for homicide, escape, money laundering, robbery, narcotics distribution, sexual child abuse, fraud, larceny, and military desertion. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

