Governor Katie Hobbs Renews Calls For Investigation After New Reporting on Dragon Bravo Fire

Phoenix, AZ - Today, new reporting on the containment strategy for the Dragon Bravo Fire has revealed that officials downplayed threats to public safety and failed to follow the Grand Canyon’s fire management plan. Governor Katie Hobbs, who initially called for an investigation on July 13, later met with Interior Secretary Doug Burgum in Washington, D.C., where she secured a commitment for an investigation. In light of this new information, Governor Hobbs is once again demanding answers.

“Arizonans deserve answers, and that starts with conducting an independent and thorough investigation,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “The Dragon Bravo Fire has become one of the largest fires in state history, destroying landmarks and disrupting local businesses. To prevent this from happening again, we must understand what warnings were ignored and why the worst-case scenario became reality.”

Reports indicate that two days after the fire began on July 4, a combination of high temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds created conditions the park's fire management plan warned could “greatly increase fire behavior.” These conditions worsened on July 9 and July 10. Additionally, the management plan highlights the North Rim’s landscape as particularly vulnerable to extreme fire behavior. This new reporting underscores the urgent need for a thorough investigation.