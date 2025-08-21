DPH Warns of Youth Vaping Risks: Flavored Vapes, High Nicotine Levels Fuel Addiction Among Teens

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Aug. 21, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – As a new school year begins, the South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is sharing information about the serious risks of youth e-cigarette use/vaping. Flavored e-cigarettes/vapes containing dangerously high levels of nicotine can negatively impact individual’s moods, their physical and mental health and their ability to learn.

“Youth are more vulnerable to nicotine addiction than adults due to ongoing adolescent brain development until around the age of 25,” said Virginie Daguise, director of DPH’s Bureau of Chronic Disease and Injury Prevention. “Research shows that young people who vape nicotine report mood swings, difficulty concentrating, and increased feelings of anxiety and depression.”

Nicotine is the highly addictive chemical in both regular cigarettes and e-cigarettes/vapes. Nicotine raises blood pressure and causes adrenaline spikes that increase heart rate and the risk of heart attack. A recent study from the American Heart Association shows cardiovascular damage in young people who vape that is comparable to cardiovascular damage among people who smoke.

Vaping quickly establishes and reinforces nicotine addiction. Disposable e-cigarettes/vapes, one of the top choices among South Carolina teens, are available in a variety of fruit, candy and dessert flavors. Most importantly, they increased in nicotine content from 2% in 2017 to 5% in 2022. A 5% nicotine e-cigarette/vape is around 50mg of nicotine, which is double the amount found in a pack of cigarettes. Some devices on the market contain as much nicotine as several cartons of cigarettes in a single device.

“Vaping is perceived as ‘safe’ – especially among young people,” Daguise said. “Fun-sounding flavors entice young people who currently don’t smoke to try vaping, and high nicotine content quickly establishes addiction.”

E-cigarettes/vapes contain nicotine salts and flavor additives that mask harshness and make it easier to inhale nicotine and heavy metals deep into the lungs. Heavy metal accumulation in the body can lead to lung damage, neurological damage, cancer and cardiovascular disease. In addition, inhaled flavor additives can cause lung damage and weaken the body’s ability to fight infections. In South Carolina, 26.1% of high school students who vape say they vape because of the flavors, according to the 2024 SC Youth Tobacco Survey.

“One of the best ways to prevent teens from starting vaping is for important adults in their lives like parents, teachers, coaches, and spiritual leaders to talk with them about the risks and how to combat peer pressure to vape,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, interim DPH director.

Being informed about nicotine addiction and e-cigarettes/vapes is important. Parents, caregivers and educators can find resources to help them talk to teens about vaping as well as free quit support options on DPH’s Vaping webpage. Tobacco prevention and education resources for the classroom can be found at DPH’s Tobacco-Free Schools webpage.

