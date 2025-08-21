Saskatchewan Wildfire Update August 21

CANADA, August 22 - Released on August 21, 2025

As of 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 21, there are 49 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Of those active fires, 10 are categorized as contained, four are not contained, 26 are ongoing assessments, and 9 are listed as protecting values.

As a result of improved weather conditions and the reduced threat of wildfires, there are currently no evacuated communities in the province, and all highway access is open.

Air Operations and Its Role

The SPSA's Air Operations division plays a vital role in the response capacity to protect Saskatchewan communities, major public and private infrastructure and resources during the threat of wildfire.

The SPSA provides land-based and amphibious wildfire air tankers to help suppress wildfires. Utilizing a modern, efficient and fast tanker fleet, Saskatchewan is able to deliver aerial services to the province, to other jurisdictions within Canada and to our other external partners. The Agency can also receive aerial assistance from other jurisdictions when needed.

Air operations on wildfires are expensive, complicated, have inherent hazards and are highly regulated. This necessitates active and informed supervision to ensure safe, effective and efficient operations.

The SPSA owns and operates a fleet of 10 air tankers and seven bird-dog aircraft.

Our operational fleet includes:

Three Convair 580A and one DHC Q400AT land-based air tankers;

Six CL-215T Turbine powered water-scooping air tanker; and

Seven smaller bird-dog aircraft that guide the tankers and direct other air traffic over and near the wildfire.

The SPSA also depends on the contracting of helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft from commercial air carriers to help detect and suppress wildfires on a long- or short-term basis.

Additional information on the Air Operations division is available on the SPSA Response Capacity webpage.

