Chairman Comer Statement on Ian Sams’s Transcribed Interview

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) issued the following statement after today’s transcribed interview with Ian Sams, the former spokesman for the Biden White House Counsel’s Office, as part of the investigation into the coverup of President Biden’s cognitive decline and unauthorized executive actions:

“Ian Sams frequently spoke publicly and with apparent authority about President Biden’s mental fitness and state of mind. However, Mr. Sams admitted he had very limited interaction with the President—identifying only two in-person meetings, one virtual meeting, and one phone call. In fact, Special Counsel Robert Hur probably spent more time with President Biden than Mr. Sams did.

“Rather than drawing conclusions from firsthand experience, Mr. Sams received much of his direction from the White House Counsel and Biden’s inner circle. Mr. Sams repeatedly made broad public claims about the President’s cognitive condition, but he was not in a position to make these claims based on such limited contact.

“Mr. Sams’s testimony raises serious questions about who is truly calling the shots in the White House. We will continue to press for answers to ensure full transparency for the American people.”