Sports, educational camp in Požarevac gathers 150 children, young people from diaspora

Minister without portfolio responsible for monitoring the situation, proposing measures and participating in the coordination of activities in the field of relations with the diaspora Đorđe Milićević opened a sports and educational camp for Serbian children from the region and the diaspora in Požarevac today, which gathered 150 participants.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.