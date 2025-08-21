Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,784 in the last 365 days.

Sports, educational camp in Požarevac gathers 150 children, young people from diaspora

Minister without portfolio responsible for monitoring the situation, proposing measures and participating in the coordination of activities in the field of relations with the diaspora Đorđe Milićević opened a sports and educational camp for Serbian children from the region and the diaspora in Požarevac today, which gathered 150 participants.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Sports, educational camp in Požarevac gathers 150 children, young people from diaspora

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more